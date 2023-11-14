50 Cent is lending his talents to 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne’s Welcome 2 Collegrove trailer for their joint album releasing this Friday.
The friendship between 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne has resulted in timeless classics such as the 2007 hit “Duffle Bag Boy” and almost twenty years later, both of the emcees are still thriving. In 2016 Tity Boi and Tuncechi teamed up for their first joint album Collegrove and on Friday, November 17, the duo will release the long-awaited sequel, Welcome 2 Collegrove.
According to Complex, the pair recently enlisted the help of cinematic genius 50 Cent for their Welcome 2 Collegrove trailer. 50 narrates the mini-movie detailing the stories of both Lil Wayne and 2chainz while revealing part of the tracklist.
Surprisingly only four songs were revealed with the trailer with one featuring 21 Savage.
“1. G6
2. Big Diamonds Feat @21savage
3. Presha
4. Long Story Short”- 2chainz shared on social media.
We have no clue how many scenes are within this Collegrove Cinematic Universe but Scene 1 makes the rest seem promising. The lead single from the project “Presha” was released weeks ago and has already become content creators’ track of choice.
You can watch 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne’s performance of the track on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon below.
