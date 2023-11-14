SpelHouse Homecoming is the vibe of all vibes

It’s only right that we close out our annual Homecoming series with the Spelman stunners who shined alongside their Morehouse brothers at the famed SpelHouse Homecoming where beauty and black excellence intersect in the heart of Atlanta.

Founded in 1881 as the Atlanta Baptist Female Seminary, the private, all-female College is a “global leader in the education of women of African descent with an unwavering dedication to academic excellence in the liberal arts and sciences and the intellectual, creative, ethical, and leadership development of its students,” per its site.

For the 17th consecutive year, Spelman was crowned as the No. 1 Historically Black College or University (HBCU) in the nation by U.S. News & World.

“Spelman’s recognition among the best colleges in the nation by U.S. News and World Report is a testament to the College’s continuing legacy of academic excellence, which is achieved through our award-winning and distinguished faculty, dedicated staff and high-achieving students,” said Helene Gayle, President of Spelman College. “These rankings underscore why our mission matters and are helpful to attract a diverse pool of students, top-tier faculty and staff, research opportunities and funding support, as well as inspiring pride among our college community and alumnae.”

With more than 2,100 students from 43 states and 10 foreign countries, Spelman continues to empower women to engage the many cultures of the world while inspiring a commitment to positive social change through service.

Have you experienced SpelHouse’s Homecoming? If so, how was it? If not, what are you waiting on?? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of Spelman stunners on the flip.