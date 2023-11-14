Bossip Video

Drake has announced the second leg of his It’s All A Blur Tour that will feature J. Cole hitting the stage as well.

Just last month Drake released his latest project For All The Dogs with the disclaimer that he would be taking a break due to health issues.

With that in mind, he canceled the few remaining shows of his It’s All A Blur Tour with 21 Savage so he could complete his album but promised to make it up to fans.

According to a press release, Drake is making good on his word and bringing Dreamville founder J. Cole along for the ride. The duo will make tour stops in Denver, New Orleans, Nashville, Tampa and Columbus before closing out the tour in Birmingham.

DRAKE ‘IT’S ALL A BLUR TOUR – BIG AS THE WHAT?’ 2024 TOUR DATES: Thu Jan 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena + Fri Jan 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena Mon Jan 22 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center Thu Jan 25 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center Mon Jan 29 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center + Tue Jan 30 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center Fri Feb 02 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena Wed Feb 07 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena + Thu Feb 08 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena + Mon Feb 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center Fri Feb 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena Tue Feb 20 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center + Wed Feb 21 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center Sat Feb 24 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Tue Feb 27 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center Sat Mar 02 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center Tue Mar 05 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum Sun Mar 10 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena Thu Mar 14 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena ~ Mon Mar 18 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center ~ Sat Mar 23 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena ~ Wed Mar 27 – Birmingham, AL – The Legacy Arena at BJCC ~ + Rescheduled dates ~ Without J. Cole

Tickets will be on sale to the general public Friday, Nov. 17, at 11 a.m. local time on DrakeRelated.com. If you’re a Cash App card holder, you get early access to tickets beginning Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 11 a.m. local time until Thursday, Nov. 16, at 10 p.m. local time.

This tour features two of the biggest rappers of the past 10 years and unfortunately will only visit select cities. However, if you’re a fan of both artists, it could be worth the trip to the nearest city for the once-in-a-lifetime experience.