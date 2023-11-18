Happy Founders’ Day weekend!

We’re back with our annual celebration of the mighty men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. celebrating 112 years of service, aggressive tongue flicks, world-shaking stomps, and bae-stealing shenanigans as the beloved bad boys of the Divine 9.

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. is the first international fraternal organization founded on the campus of a Historically Black College.

Founded by undergraduates Edgar Amos Love, Oscar James Cooper, and Frank Coleman at Howard University, the storied fraternity shines as the gold-booted standard with countless high-profile members including Michael Jordan, Steve Harvey, Shaquille O’Neal, Terrence J, and Tom Joyner.

The name Omega Psi Phi was derived from the initials of the Greek phrase “friendship is essential to the soul” that was selected as the motto.

“When I was in college those guys looked out for me. I was a young buck on campus,” said Shaquille O’Neal in an interview with the Philadelphia Tribune. They showed me around at the football games. They just had so much brotherly love. So, then when I learned about it. I said, ‘You know what? I think I can do this.’ Mostly all the football players were ‘Que Dogs.’ That’s what they called themselves. I wanted to be a part of the organization.”

O’Neal, who famously pledged at Louisiana State University while tearing down rims as a star hooper, credits the fraternity with motivating him to chase his dreams.

“As a youngster coming up, it’s all about dreams,” continued O’Neal. “I could create a dream in a day. I’m still creating dreams to this day. It’s about meeting people and developing and being a part of a great organization.”

