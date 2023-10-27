H-U, you know!

Thee Mecca Howard University shut down Washington D.C. wth another star-studded Homecoming weekend bustling with Black excellence, accomplished alumni flexing on the yard, and some of the flyest baddies you’ll ever see on an HBCU campus.

Widely regarded as the definitive Homecoming experience, HU attracted a massive crowd to its annual Yardfest featuring performances by Offset, Victoria Monét, emerging star Jozzy, and a surprise appearance from Diddy who fulfilled his pledge to donate $1M to the university.

“As someone who attended Howard University and values the transformative experience of historically Black colleges, it remains crucial that we strive to protect and uphold their legacy,” said the billionaire mogul. “This donation to Howard is not just a financial contribution; it’s also a reaffirmation of our commitment to a cultural institution that has touched countless lives. It’s about ensuring that HBCUs continue to receive the support they rightfully deserve.”

Founded in 1867, the private research university is comprised of 14 schools and colleges that operate with a commitment to Excellence in Truth and Service while producing more on-campus African American Ph.D. recipients than any other university in the U.S.

For 150 years, the Howard University School of Law (ranked as the No. 1 law school for Black students by preLaw magazine) has served as an advocate for social justice and produced more than 4,000 social engineers, including the first African-American Supreme Court Justice, noted legislators, civil rights attorneys, mayors, and public officials across the U.S.

Notable HU alumni include Chadwick Boseman, Thurgood Marshall, Phylicia Rashad, Taraji P. Henson, Debbie Allen, Kamala Harris, Lance Gross, actress Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins, and more.

Have you ever experienced Howard’s Homecoming? If so, how was it? If not, what are you waiting on?? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of Howard hotties heating up Homecoming on the flip.