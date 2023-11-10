Rap Sh!t star DomiNique Perry entered the chat about laughing to keep from crying after Keke Palmer’s mother exposed Sarunas Jackson’s alleged abusive past.
As BOSSIP previously reported, Keke Palmer filed for a restraining order against her son’s father, Darius Jackson. The report described verbal, physical, and emotional abuse that escalated during Keke’s pregnancy. When the shocking news hit the internet, Darius’ brother, Insecure actor Sarunas Jackson, hurled accusations back at Keke.
The fact that Darius retweeted this proves he was talking about Keke, the victim. Sarunas is disgusting. Don’t give him the benefit of the doubt at all. https://t.co/GKEoJlCuMs
— B 🇵🇸 (Stop using REPLY ALL!!!) (@californiabarby) November 10, 2023
“The most disgusting, vile, abusive, manipulative person I have EVER encountered in my entire life.. Abuses almost everyone. Y’all will see. Just send positive energy to the babies.. Any child in the middle of something like this does not deserve it AT ALL. Wow. So damn sad,” he wrote in the now-deleted tweet that Darius reposted.
Keke Palmer’s Mother, Sharon, Puts Darius Jackson And Sarunas Jackson On Blast About Alleged Abuse
Keke’s mother, Sharon Palmer, had to speak out to confront the brothers attempting to turn the public against her. She alleged that she came to Sarunas about his brother’s behavior “over a year ago.”
Sharon claimed instead of sharing her concern about abuse, Sarunas admitted that he “used to be like that, too.” She added that the “f**kboy” is the one who “taught his brother how to be abusive.”
Media outlets later released video and photo evidence of altercations corroborating Keke’s descriptions of assaults.
Sarunas denied the conversation with Sharon in the comments on The Shade Room post about it. However, his baby mama, DomiNique, has a story to tell. Her daughter with Sarunas, Zen, turned 5 in May.
The actress spoke out about her reaction to the family fallout, saying she had to “laugh to keep from crying.”
See DomiNique Perry speaking out about “abusers” amid allegations against her baby daddy Sarunas Jackson and his brother Darius after the flip!
DomiNique Perry Shares A Statement About Domestic Abuse After Keke Palmer Files For A Restraining Order
When Darius Jackson’s famous brother came out swinging in his defense, the spotlight expanded to Sarunas Jackson’s messy past. The dysfunctional details about impregnating DomiNique Perry while in another relationship were seemingly just the tip of the iceberg.
As Keke Palmer’s mother confronted Sarunas’ comments, DomiNique shared a meme of Michael Jackson eating popcorn. Some interpreted the post as laughing at Keke’s misfortune. However, the actresses are friends who, unfortunately, seem to have more in common than their kids being cousins.
On Friday, DomiNique took to Instagram to clarify her intentions. The statement also hinted at confirmation that her baby daddy “used to be like” Darius’ allegedly abusive behavior. “Only people enduring such behavior truly understand the effect,” she wrote.
“There was a repost of a post I made on yesterday. (There’s situations where you laugh to keep from crying.) Let me give clarity.
“I would never laugh at ANYONE that is subject to domestic abuse, female or male. As its known abuse come sin different definitions, silent and physical. Only the people enduring such behavior truly understand the effect. Women have been manipulated, abused, lied on for centuries, and put their head down for fear of not being believed. We need to stop being afraid,” she wrote.
It sounds like DomiNique is no longer afraid as she encourages other survivors. She didn’t explicitly describe her experience but hinted at an overdue reckoning for both brothers. She also acknowledged the unfortunate reality of what even the most successful and beloved victims endure in coming forward about abuse. Even now, the Max star expressed doubt she’d receive support for telling her story.
“I may not be at the highest platform in my career just yet to be heard and/or supported by the public, but whenever that time comes, everyone will listen. God is in control of my steps and I’ll respond accordingly. I will be vindicated in his timing,” she continued.
The post ended with a clapback seemingly directed at Sarunas’ deleted tweet about “sending positive energy to the babies.”
“Pray for the abusers. The protected babies will always be fine,” she concluded.
Those are some powerful words from a brave woman who deserves just as much support as Keke when she speaks her truth.
