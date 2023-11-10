Rap Sh!t star DomiNique Perry entered the chat about laughing to keep from crying after Keke Palmer’s mother exposed Sarunas Jackson’s alleged abusive past.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Keke Palmer filed for a restraining order against her son’s father, Darius Jackson. The report described verbal, physical, and emotional abuse that escalated during Keke’s pregnancy. When the shocking news hit the internet, Darius’ brother, Insecure actor Sarunas Jackson, hurled accusations back at Keke.

The fact that Darius retweeted this proves he was talking about Keke, the victim. Sarunas is disgusting. Don’t give him the benefit of the doubt at all. https://t.co/GKEoJlCuMs — B 🇵🇸 (Stop using REPLY ALL!!!) (@californiabarby) November 10, 2023

“The most disgusting, vile, abusive, manipulative person I have EVER encountered in my entire life.. Abuses almost everyone. Y’all will see. Just send positive energy to the babies.. Any child in the middle of something like this does not deserve it AT ALL. Wow. So damn sad,” he wrote in the now-deleted tweet that Darius reposted.

Keke Palmer’s Mother, Sharon, Puts Darius Jackson And Sarunas Jackson On Blast About Alleged Abuse

Keke’s mother, Sharon Palmer, had to speak out to confront the brothers attempting to turn the public against her. She alleged that she came to Sarunas about his brother’s behavior “over a year ago.”

Sharon claimed instead of sharing her concern about abuse, Sarunas admitted that he “used to be like that, too.” She added that the “f**kboy” is the one who “taught his brother how to be abusive.”

Media outlets later released video and photo evidence of altercations corroborating Keke’s descriptions of assaults.

Sarunas denied the conversation with Sharon in the comments on The Shade Room post about it. However, his baby mama, DomiNique, has a story to tell. Her daughter with Sarunas, Zen, turned 5 in May.

The actress spoke out about her reaction to the family fallout, saying she had to “laugh to keep from crying.”

