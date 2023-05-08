Nick Cannon has faced scrutiny for having a dozen children with half a dozen women but according to the famed fertile turbanator, he and his $100 million salary can afford them.

Not only that but he’s claiming to be a people pleaser who pleased several of his baby mamas by giving them babies before their biological clocks ran out.

The ubiquitous, and apparently generous, baby daddy who has five children under the age of 1 recently ranted to The Los Angeles Times about being unfairly villainized as a deadbeat dad. He also likened himself to serially booked Ryan Seacrest who has a reported $450 million net worth.

“I hear all the time: ‘You can’t be present for all those children.’ So, therefore, I get this deadbeat dad title,” said Cannon in his “Nick Cannon: Unmasked” column. “When you think about my lifestyle, I have to generate at least $100 million a year. “Everybody thinks Ryan Seacrest has tons of money. I do everything that he does times 10. Well, not times 10 — times three. Because he does a lot,” he added.

After refuting a report in November that he paid $3 million in child support per year, claiming the figure was actually much higher, Cannon told The Times that $3 million is essentially chump change and “not a lot of money.”

Why? Well because he has several jobs.

Nick Cannon’s Numerous Jobs Attribute To His Reported $100,000,000 Salary

The Times notes that he hosts two seasons a year of The Masked Singer for which he says he’s paid more than $20 million. He also of course hosts Wild ‘N Out and there’s a Live Nation “Wild ‘N Out” arena tour too, plus themed sports bars in San Diego and Miami that he owns.

He’s slo filling in as Jamie Foxx’s replacement on Beat Shazam, has his own radio show, stars on E!’s Celebrity Prank Wars alongside Kevin Hart, shot a forthcoming all-male version of The View, stars on BET’s forthcoming Future Superstar Tour, has a podcast and just co-starred in a movie opposite Alec Baldwin. Additionally, more than a half-dozen musicians are signed to Cannon’s own imprint at Ncredible, and he’s part owner of the Hollywood Hills restaurant Yamashiro.

That’s not all Cannon had to say about fatherhood, however, he also told The Times that he’s a people pleaser, and several of the women he’s welcomed kids with expressed concerns about their biological clocks ticking.

“A lot of them are in the same age group,” said Cannon who’s described as a homeless romantic. “And I just wanted to give them what they desired. I kept saying, ‘I can handle it.’”

Unsurprisingly, people are still questioning Nick about a possible vasectomy and wondering if, despite his salary, he can emotionally support 12 kids.

