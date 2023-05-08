Bossip Video
Nick Cannon has faced scrutiny for having a dozen children with half a dozen women but according to the famed fertile turbanator, he and his $100 million salary can afford them.

Not only that but he’s claiming to be a people pleaser who pleased several of his baby mamas by giving them babies before their biological clocks ran out.

The ubiquitous, and apparently generous, baby daddy who has five children under the age of 1 recently ranted to The Los Angeles Times about being unfairly villainized as a deadbeat dad. He also likened himself to serially booked Ryan Seacrest who has a reported $450 million net worth.

“I hear all the time: ‘You can’t be present for all those children.’ So, therefore, I get this deadbeat dad title,” said Cannon in his “Nick Cannon: Unmasked” column. “When you think about my lifestyle, I have to generate at least $100 million a year.

“Everybody thinks Ryan Seacrest has tons of money. I do everything that he does times 10. Well, not times 10 — times three. Because he does a lot,” he added.

After refuting a report in November that he paid $3 million in child support per year, claiming the figure was actually much higher, Cannon told The Times that $3 million is essentially chump change and “not a lot of money.”

Why? Well because he has several jobs.

Nick Cannon’s Numerous Jobs Attribute To His Reported $100,000,000 Salary

The Times notes that he hosts two seasons a year of The Masked Singer for which he says he’s paid more than $20 million. He also of course hosts Wild ‘N Out and there’s a Live Nation “Wild ‘N Out” arena tour too, plus themed sports bars in San Diego and Miami that he owns.

He’s slo filling in as Jamie Foxx’s replacement on Beat Shazam, has his own radio show, stars on E!’s Celebrity Prank Wars alongside Kevin Hart, shot a forthcoming all-male version of The View, stars on BET’s forthcoming Future Superstar Tour, has a podcast and just co-starred in a movie opposite Alec Baldwin. Additionally, more than a half-dozen musicians are signed to Cannon’s own imprint at Ncredible, and he’s part owner of the Hollywood Hills restaurant Yamashiro.

That’s not all Cannon had to say about fatherhood, however, he also told The Times that he’s a people pleaser, and several of the women he’s welcomed kids with expressed concerns about their biological clocks ticking.

“A lot of them are in the same age group,” said Cannon who’s described as a homeless romantic. “And I just wanted to give them what they desired. I kept saying, ‘I can handle it.’”

 

Unsurprisingly, people are still questioning Nick about a possible vasectomy and wondering if, despite his salary, he can emotionally support 12 kids.

 

Hit the flip for his recent thoughts on that.

During an appearance on Howie Mandel Does Stuff Cannon candidly responded to a question about potentially putting his peen on the shelf.

“There’s no way to answer that question correctly, because everyone has a problem with however I answer it,” Nick responded before noting that he has strong swimmers that are sometimes unaffected by birth control. “So I’ll just say, as of right now, I have 12 and I’m very happy. But if…who knows?”

Later in the convo, Mandel posed a serious question about having the bandwidth to properly father 12 children. His question came before Nick’s $100 million salary was revealed, but  Mandel noted that sometimes money isn’t enough.

 

“At a certain point, I just know I have 3 kids and 2 grandkids — that’s a lot of responsibility and I know that you take responsibility and you wanna be there for them and you wanna support them”, the 67-year-old said. “…and I’m not talking about money, I’m talking about…so there’s gotta be a point where you go I just can’t…I just can’t.”

“Have you ever heard me say I just can’t. I’m not a can’t guy,” said Cannon.

The former child star added confidently,

“I embrace challenges. It’s funny ’cause I get why the outside looking in is like it doesn’t make sense how can he?…How can one person do all that? But it’s the same thing when people say that about you know all of multiple things that I do in my life anyway. So, I was like I think I’m a man abundancence. I just have so much to give.”

“I’m at the point in my life that I can dedicate my existence to them. Even when I’m working it’s for them.”

Nick’s comments come amid him recently tweeting about the consummating confidence that gets after leaving the barbershop.

“There’s something about a fresh haircut that makes you feel like you can impregnate the whole world,” tweeted Cannon.

Money or not, 12 is a solid number of children, so hopefully that fresh haircut doesn’t give him any more ideas. As it turns out he also recently told The LA Times that he’s not currently sleeping with any of his children’s moms. Allegedly, of course.

 

“Because everybody’s so busy, nobody’s looking to have sex with me,” said Cannon. “Everybody’s focus is the children.”

In case you need a refresher, Nick Cannon’s brood started with his 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey. He had Golden (6), Powerful (2), and Rise (7 months) with Brittany Bell; twins Zion and Zillion (1) and Beautiful (5 months) with DJ/radio co-host Abby De La Rosa; Legendary (9 months) with Bre Tiesi; the late Zen and Halo (4 months) with model Alyssa Scott; and Onyx (7 months) with LaNisha Cole.’

Let’s just push pause here, my boy.

