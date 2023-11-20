Bossip Video

The new week is here and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

We move into Sagittarius on the 22nd. With this shift we want to socialize more, expand our horizons and finally often find the courage and mental fortitude to tackle things that have long been on our to do list. Mars will also enter Sagittarius this week two days later on the 24th which will help us conquer all that we’ve been wanting to do; however people will generally be feeling bold and reckless thus we will have our boundaries tested; good news though – those who have done their shadow work will be able to stand up for themselves like never before. Be mindful of having a reckless mouth and taking wild action without using discernment or doing deep research beforehand. Did you know that you can book a psychic reading with ZYA at ASKZYA.COM?

CAPRICORN:

Movement is the name of the game this week. Which means that you need to jump on end of year goals without delay which can look like finally getting around to deep cleaning your home or repairing your credit. Let all of this Sag energy this week be the wind beneath your wings. RED FLAG: If you have a mold issue in your home, get it checked out immediately especially if you have the elderly or very young in your home as well. SWEET SPOT: For single Caps, the holidays and holiday parties bring possible romantic partnerships – please get dressed and go outside!

