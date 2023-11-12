Bossip Video

The new week is here and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

VThis week we have a few transits that will definitely cause some emotional undercurrents for everyone. First up is Mercury in Sagittarius from November 10 to December 1, 2023. When Mercury is in Sagittarius, our thinking shifts from a desire to delve deeply of any given situation to the desire to gain info on a wide spread of events/topics. Take note that under this transit you’ll need to read the fine print twice on any contracts you sign. On the 13th we have a New Moon in Scorpio. With this transit there will a strong focus on creating newness in our health, mindset and intimate relationships. This transit also harnesses self-mastery so if there’s been an instrument, sport or field of study you’ve been looking to master now is the time. Now let’s see what the stars have in store for you. Did you know that you can book a psychic reading with ZYA at ASKZYA.COM?

CAPRICORN:

A fresh start is ahead for many of you. Those long held dreams will now start to come together which means be on the lookout for unexpected messages, opportunities and helpful individuals who have the perfect solutions to your needs at the right time. RED FLAG: Don’t overspend your holiday budget. You’ll regret it- all 2024 long. SWEET SPOT: How often do you go out and meditate in nature? Probably not often enough- switch it up this week – and try meditating while hugging or sitting under a tree.

