The new week is here and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

Venus is in Libra from November 8 to December 4, 2023 which is great because Venus loves Libra! This will be a great time to negotiate new rates at work, new dynamics in love and do any self-work that you’ve been avoiding. For some this transit will bring about abrupt upheaval in the romance department in order to make way for someone that is more in alignment. This is also a great transit to get a new wardrobe or upgrade your home. Mercury is in Sagittarius from November 10 to December 1, 2023. This transit makes us want to seek new healthy challenges, level up our education and start thinking about how we can create a life of travel. These two transits will sit nicely together and I suggest everyone enjoy this energy especially as we head into the season of family gatherings and yes family drama. Let’s see what the starts have in store for you. Did you know that you can book a psychic reading with ZYA at ASKZYA.COM?

CAPRICORN:

Your love life is coming into strong focus under this Libra in Venus transit. Spirit is going to help you get crystal clear on what you truly want in a romantic partnership – this could even include an abrupt breakup with your current love. If so, don’t fret, this is simply moving blocks out of the way for new love. RED FLAG: For those who are quite flirtatious – be mindful- lots of lonely hearts in the world and if you aren’t really interested in someone then don’t play in their face as it could backfire badly this week. SWEET SPOT: If you’re coming up on a milestone birthday then plan a luxurious trip for yourself – as this will be a great way to kick off your New Year.

