#BlackGirlMagic recently reached a fever pitch in Atlanta when three industry impresarios were honored for impacting the music industry.

On Friday, Sammye-Ruth Scott, Summer Walker, and Amber Grimes were honored by the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP) during its 15th annual ASCAP Women Behind the Music event in Atlanta.

Presented by the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul department, ASCAP Women Behind the Music recognizes and encourages female trailblazers in the music community by honoring songwriters, artists, and executives across the industry.

This year’s honorees were hand-selected for their strides in music, business, and entertainment culture via their leadership, art, and contributions.

To celebrate their achievements, ASCAP packed out the city’s Atrium restaurant amid sounds from DJ Tee Y who entertained ASCAP executives, artists, and entertainers ahead of a personalized plaque presentation.

Seen on the ASCAP Women Behind The Music scene was honoree Summer Walker.

The Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter looked pretty in pink and posed for the cameras.

She was joined by fellow honoree LVRN Executive Vice President and General Manager Amber Grimes.

The ATL native told BOSSIP that she was especially excited to be honored in her hometown and raved about doing so alongside Summer who she worked with on the track “Karma”, her favorite song from the songstress.

“It feels very cool because we’re doing this in the town where I’m from and where I found my success,” said Grimes. “I’m just honored, I’m here with Summer Walker—I not only get to work with her but I’m being honored with her and she’s one of the most talented voices coming out of Atlanta, and Sammye’s like my sister.”

She also added that her favorite thing about being a Black woman in the music industry is switching the power dynamics and giving orders to men, instead of the other way around.

“‘Listen to me, I said what I said!'” joked the exec.

Sammye-Ruth Scott was also seen on the scene being honored at ASCAP Women Behind The Music.

During the event, the Atlantic Records Senior Director of A&R expressed her excitement to BOSSIP about being a woman in the biz.

“Being a Black woman, being able to literally change the world, change the dynamic, set the precedent for the next generation of women that are coming out,” said Scott. “I went to Spelman College so I’m all about women’s empowerment, giving back to the younger women, giving back to the younger generation in general, it’s one of my goals.”

Nicole George-Middleton, ASCAP Senior Vice President of Membership and ASCAP Foundation Executive Director was also on hand and she expressed her excitement about the women-centric celebration.

“This is an event that we throw annually to highlight the accomplishments that women have made to music, particularly from our community because oftentimes we don’t get the recognition we deserve,” the exec told BOSSIP. “We’re giving women their flowers while they can smell them and letting them know how much we appreciate them and how proud we are of them and how much we’re rooting for them.”

“Women are amazing,” she added. “We are smart, we are creative, we are nurturers, we are loving and I just love being in this industry and being able to pour into people in that way. I feel like only women can do that and I’m grateful to be in this position to support other women, support creatives, and pour into them all the love that I can. ”

Previous ASCAP Women Behind the Music honorees include Grammy-winning singer-songwriters Kandi Burruss and Kelly Rowland, Roc Nation Co-President Shari Bryant, Grammy-winning artist and songwriter Joelle James, Co-Head of A&R at Interscope Geffen Nicole Wyskoarko, hip-hop legends Salt-N-Pepa, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriters Jazmine Sullivan and Victoria Monét, legendary musician and singer Sheila E., Capitol Records Vice President of Artist Relations Brittney Davis, Grammy-winning production and songwriting duo Nova Wav, EVP and Head of Urban Music at Columbia Records Phylicia Fant.

Congratulations, ladies!

What do YOU think about the 2023 ASCAP Women Behind the Music honorees?