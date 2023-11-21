Bossip Video

Bresha Webb is getting ready for her biggest role yet: a new mom!

First comes love, then comes marriage. Next, comes Bresha with the baby carriage! The Run the World star and her husband, Nick Jones Jr., revealed that they’re expanding their family. The newlyweds announced that they’re expecting their first child together with an adorable photoshoot for People.

After freezing her eggs five years ago, Bresha thought she was “going to have to have a lot more planning involved with going to the doctor” to get her baby blessing. Although the comedic star says she keeps a pregnancy test on deck, she was “super surprised” to get the results.

“We found out when we took the Clearblue digital test in August. Los Angeles had this terrible storm and everyone was in panic mode. I just knew we were going to make cocktails and watch movies all day and I was like, ‘I have this feeling and I feel like I need to take a test,'” she said. “I’m just a person that always has a Clearblue pregnancy test because you just never know. We actually had the Clearblue digital test pregnancy test and it came up pregnant and I was like, ‘Whoa. Wow,'” she continued.

How Bresha Shared The Big News With Hubby Nick And Her Bonus Daughter

Bresha and her boo Nick are elated about the new addition. “It’s a blessing. We’re so grateful,” she said. The couple married in February with an Old Hollywood themed wedding.

The actress shared that her pregnancy has been “really good.” She takes her health very seriously as a supporter of the March of Dimes raising awareness about the Black maternal and infant health crisis. Bresha is “very grateful” the biggest difference is her cravings.

“I’m eating like a 16-year-old, like a tween. The baby loves pizza. It loves olives. Just loves very salty, yummy foods. I can eat everything. I made chili last night. The baby really loved that. I just love pizza. A pepperoni pizza and a little bit of Coca-Cola, I’m happy,” she joked.

Nick, who is the head writer on Netflix’s Yasuke, is already a proud father. He has a 7-year-old daughter named McKenzie from a previous relationship. The writer/director can’t wait to welcome the little one.

“He’s very sentimental. He was crying. He’s so excited. He was completely a ball of just emotions and super happy. And I have a bonus daughter and we were so excited to share the news with her at the right time.”

The House Next Door star recalled the big moment they announced the new sibling to McKenzie. She and Nick surprised her with a crown and a shirt that says “I’m about to be a big sister!” With the blended family eagerly anticipating the bundle of joy, Bresha is ready to celebrate with her loved ones..”

“I want to do a party because I’ve been in the house. So I want to celebrate and because I’m really goofy and I love to have fun and my friends do too, I want everyone to wear a wig of the color of whatever they think the baby’s gender is, blue or pink. I’m really excited about that,” she said.

Although the 39-year-old only cares about having a “happy and healthy” baby, she’s looking forward to her “wig gender reveal party.”

“I’m good either way,I would love a girl because I know that’s what my daughter would love. So I would love to have her have a sister, but I just want healthy and happy and a really great delivery.”

Bresha gushed about savoring every moment of the journey.

“I want to enjoy the delivery. I want to enjoy getting big. This is a beautiful process to just become a mother and to feel the baby,” she said. “I think we’re both enjoying just this whole process of how we’re both changing and becoming better and becoming parents to this person we’re going to meet.”

Congratulations to Bresha Webb and Nick Jones Jr.!