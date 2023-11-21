Bossip Video

A number of celebs sparkled and shined during a holiday special that’s arriving just in time for Black Friday.

Atlanta recently played host to ESSENCE’s holiday special which was a “journey of joy” that magically mixed together musical genres and celebrated the impending Christmas season with melanin-rich entertainment, fellowship, and fun.

After guests were greeted with light bites and beverages ranging from Coquito to a vodka-centered “Geese A’ Laying” cocktail, they were treated to a night of sonic excellence embodying all things merry and bright.

Dynamic hosts Big Tigger and Reginae Carter brought the laughs and the class to the special which will air on Black Friday, November 24 at 8 p.m. EST on ESSENCE.com.

Noticeably seen on the ESSENCE holiday special scene was Tamar Braxton who beguiled the crowd in a gold gilded gown.

The powerhouse vocalist opened the show while backed by a choir and effortlessly hit high notes to set the tone for the night’s entertainment to come.

Also spotted was Tony Evans Jr. who wowed the crowd with his country tunes and his incredible instrumentation…

soca artist Kes who brought Trinidadian flare to a Christmas classic…

soul-stirring sisters The Amours who caressed the crowd with their R&B vocals…

gospel singer Kim Burrell who spread joy with a jolly tune…

Jacquees who brought ATL flavor to the special…

and Tyrese who serenaded the crowd to close the show.

We’d be remiss not to note that the evening even included some pure preciousness courtesy of Heiress Harris and the Atlanta Children’s Choir.

The adorable daughter of T.I. and Tiny melted hearts by confidently leading the choir while her proud mom watched in the crowd.

ESSENCE holiday special watchers won’t only see mesmerizing performances, they’ll be introduced to phenomenal Atlanta-based Black-owned businesses from the publication’s holiday gift guide.

A press release reports that featured businesses include The Village Retail Market, Tutu Tufting, and the Beehive amid the publication releasing its ESSENCE Holiday Issue for November/December on newsstands now.

Are YOU watching ESSENCE’s Holiday special airing on Black Friday, November 24th at 8 p.m. EST on ESSENCE.com?