A superstar Nigerian singer/songwriter recently soared beyond the expected in Atlanta during his Martell Cognac-sponsored cultural celebration.

On Saturday, Davido’s “(A.W.A.Y.) Are We African Yet?” festival hit ATL’s State Farm Arena for a one-day show aimed at fostering cultural exportation and collaboration between the continent and the world.

The arena was on fire as African artists and DJs took attendees of the sold-out show on a journey from the motherland to the States with spirited acts and unstoppable vibes.

The crowd stood on their feet as Afrobeats, Amapiano, and Hip-Hop blared through the speakers and sang along to Davido as he ran through hits including “Unavailable,” “Assurance” and of course, “Fall.”

In addition to Davido, the audience enjoyed various sounds of Africa including double trouble duo TXC…

E Cool…

“Monalisa” singer Lo Jay…

Victony, Mayor Kun, Musa Keys, Spinall, and King Promise.

Ahead of the electrifying show, Martell Cognac treated VIP guests to dinner and drinks in Loft Suite 18 and in a specialty cocktail lounge in the arena.

During the exclusive experience, elevated Blue Swift cocktails were served including the Nigerian Swift sour, the Swift & Ginger, and the Martell Martarita.

Not only that, but the night’s eats were a culinary blend of African and American culture including the A-Town Down buffalo wings and the herbed chicken and jollof.

During this holiday season if you want to sip like a superstar, check out a cocktail recipe for a Pomme Highball, one of the BOSSIP-approved Martell beverages we sipped at the show!

Ingredients: 2 oz Martell Blue Swift 1 oz pineapple juice 4 oz ginger beer Instructions: Combine Blue Swift, pineapple juice, and ginger beer in a highball or collins glass. Stir and garnish with a lemon wedge. Enjoy! Garnish: Lemon wedge. Glassware: Highball/Collins

Are you sipping Martell like Davido did at his A.W.A.Y. Festival?