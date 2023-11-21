A superstar Nigerian singer/songwriter recently soared beyond the expected in Atlanta during his Martell Cognac-sponsored cultural celebration.
On Saturday, Davido’s “(A.W.A.Y.) Are We African Yet?” festival hit ATL’s State Farm Arena for a one-day show aimed at fostering cultural exportation and collaboration between the continent and the world.
The arena was on fire as African artists and DJs took attendees of the sold-out show on a journey from the motherland to the States with spirited acts and unstoppable vibes.
The crowd stood on their feet as Afrobeats, Amapiano, and Hip-Hop blared through the speakers and sang along to Davido as he ran through hits including “Unavailable,” “Assurance” and of course, “Fall.”
In addition to Davido, the audience enjoyed various sounds of Africa including double trouble duo TXC…
E Cool…
“Monalisa” singer Lo Jay…
Victony, Mayor Kun, Musa Keys, Spinall, and King Promise.
Ahead of the electrifying show, Martell Cognac treated VIP guests to dinner and drinks in Loft Suite 18 and in a specialty cocktail lounge in the arena.
During the exclusive experience, elevated Blue Swift cocktails were served including the Nigerian Swift sour, the Swift & Ginger, and the Martell Martarita.
Not only that, but the night’s eats were a culinary blend of African and American culture including the A-Town Down buffalo wings and the herbed chicken and jollof.
During this holiday season if you want to sip like a superstar, check out a cocktail recipe for a Pomme Highball, one of the BOSSIP-approved Martell beverages we sipped at the show!
Ingredients:
2 oz Martell Blue Swift
1 oz pineapple juice
4 oz ginger beer
Instructions: Combine Blue Swift, pineapple juice, and ginger beer in a highball or collins glass. Stir and garnish with a lemon wedge. Enjoy!
Garnish: Lemon wedge.
Glassware: Highball/Collins
Are you sipping Martell like Davido did at his A.W.A.Y. Festival?
-
So Stunning: Keke Palmer, Janelle Monáe, Tamar Braxton, Coco Jones, & More Attend 2023 BET Soul Train Awards
-
Fashion Icon Honoree Serena Williams Takes Center Stage At The 2023 CFDA Awards
-
'Fashion Killa' Writer Sowmya Krishnamurthy Talks Lil Kim's Style Influence And The KanYe Interview That Did Not Happen
-
Who Wins The Jollof Wars? #SavorTheCulture Gets A Taste Of Senegal's OG Recipe From Brooklyn's Café Rue Dix
-
Front Row It Girls Teyana Taylor, Karrueche And Coco Jones Support Phillip Lim's Return To The Runway
-
If Lewks Could Kill: La La, Coco Jones, Marsai Martin, Doechii, Jordyn Woods And More Attend Sergio Hudson's NYFW Show
-
Small Doses: Lynae Vanee Talks Parking Lot Pimpin' and the 2024 Election
-
Rant The Runway: Doja Cat Dragged Victoria's Secret, Saying Her Dress For Their NYFW Fashion Show 'Ransacked My Sh*t'
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.