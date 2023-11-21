Bossip Video

A superstar Nigerian singer/songwriter recently soared beyond the expected in Atlanta during his Martell Cognac-sponsored cultural celebration.

Martell x

Source: Martell Cognac sponsors A.W.A.Y. Festival presented by Davido at State Farm Arena in Atlanta/ PWP Studio

On Saturday, Davido’s “(A.W.A.Y.) Are We African Yet?” festival hit ATL’s State Farm Arena for a one-day show aimed at fostering cultural exportation and collaboration between the continent and the world.

Martell

Source: Martell Cognac sponsors A.W.A.Y. Festival presented by Davido at State Farm Arena in Atlanta / PWP Studio

The arena was on fire as African artists and DJs took attendees of the sold-out show on a journey from the motherland to the States with spirited acts and unstoppable vibes.

Related Stories

The crowd stood on their feet as Afrobeats, Amapiano, and Hip-Hop blared through the speakers and sang along to Davido as he ran through hits including “Unavailable,” “Assurance” and of course, “Fall.”

Martell Cognac

Source: Martell Cognac sponsors A.W.A.Y. Festival presented by Davido at State Farm Arena in Atlanta/ PWP Studio

In addition to Davido, the audience enjoyed various sounds of Africa including double trouble duo TXC…

 

Martell Cognac

Source: Martell Cognac sponsors A.W.A.Y. Festival presented by Davido at State Farm Arena in Atlanta/ PWP Studio

E Cool…

Martell Cognac

Source: Martell Cognac sponsors A.W.A.Y. Festival presented by Davido at State Farm Arena in Atlanta/ PWP Studio

“Monalisa” singer Lo Jay…

Victony, Mayor Kun, Musa Keys, Spinall, and King Promise.

 

Martell x

Source: Martell Cognac sponsors A.W.A.Y. Festival presented by Davido at State Farm Arena in Atlanta/ PWP Studio

Ahead of the electrifying show, Martell Cognac treated VIP guests to dinner and drinks in Loft Suite 18 and in a specialty cocktail lounge in the arena.

Martell Cognac

Source: Martell Cognac sponsors A.W.A.Y. Festival presented by Davido at State Farm Arena in Atlanta/ PWP Studio

During the exclusive experience, elevated Blue Swift cocktails were served including the Nigerian Swift sour, the Swift & Ginger, and the Martell Martarita.

Martell Cognac

Source: Martell Cognac Sponsors A.W.A.Y. Festival Presented by Davido at State / PWP Studio

M

Source: Martell Cognac sponsors A.W.A.Y. Festival presented by Davido at State Farm Arena in Atlanta/ PWP Studio

Not only that, but the night’s eats were a culinary blend of African and American culture including the A-Town Down buffalo wings and the herbed chicken and jollof.

Mar

Source: Martell Cognac sponsors A.W.A.Y. Festival presented by Davido at State Farm Arena in Atlanta/ PWP Studio

During this holiday season if you want to sip like a superstar, check out a cocktail recipe for a Pomme Highball, one of the BOSSIP-approved Martell beverages we sipped at the show!

Martell x

Source: Martell Cognac sponsors A.W.A.Y. Festival presented by Davido at State Farm Arena in Atlanta/ PWP Studio

Ingredients:

2 oz Martell Blue Swift

1 oz pineapple juice

4 oz ginger beer

Instructions: Combine Blue Swift, pineapple juice, and ginger beer in a highball or collins glass. Stir and garnish with a lemon wedge. Enjoy!

Garnish: Lemon wedge.

Glassware: Highball/Collins

 

Martel

Source: Martell Cognac sponsors A.W.A.Y. Festival presented by Davido at State Farm Arena in Atlanta / PWP Studio

Are you sipping Martell like Davido did at his A.W.A.Y. Festival?

 

Categories: Seen on the Scene
More From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.