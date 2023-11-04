Bossip Video

Martell Cognac soared beyond the expected with an immersive activation experience featuring signature cocktails, innovative technology, and IG-friendly views at the famed ONE Musicfest in Atlanta.

This year’s star-studded festival shattered attendance records with 100,000+ people who flooded Piedmont Park to see Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion, Brent Faiyaz, T-Pain, Tems, countless Hip-Hop legends, and many more across three stages.

With several brands vying for attention, Martell stepped outside the box with its Vibe Check experience powered by AI technology that paired attendees’ positive music associations with a creative cocktail designed to match the color of their brainwaves.

We were lucky enough to get the complete Maison Martell VIP experience at the luxe brand’s bustling footprint conveniently located next to Sprite’s crowd-rocking Hip-Hop 5o stage.

A timeee was had inside the eye-catching activation where we linked up with friends, made new friends, added glow-in-the-dark Martell bracelets to our festival accessories, and tried signature Blue Swift cocktails that matched our personal vibe.

Keeping the ATL love flowing, Martell teamed up with Atlanta multidisciplinary artist Dr. Fahamu Pecou to launch a new limited-edition Martell Blue Swift Rhythm Gift Set for the holidays.

Inspired by how Martell Blue Swift brings together French cognac and American bourbon traditions to create a new experience, Dr. Fahamu created the diptych, The Rhythm.

Drawing parallels between Blue Swift being a “beautiful example of the rhythm of creating” and the harmony of music, the diptych features a variety of music related iconography. The gift set includes two Martell Blue Swift rocks glasses, and a limited-edition bottle of Martell Blue Swift.