With Thanksgiving behind us it’s time to find the DEALS, don’t worry we’ve done the work for you with our Black Friday shoppers guide.

It’s that wonderful time of the year when we have to fight like gladiators to find the best deals on Christmas Gifts. Luckily most of the shopping can be done from the comfort of your couch. Your phone and email has been going crazy with Black Friday notifications and it’s hard to keep up so let us help. We’ve complied some Black Friday deals you should checkout while they are available.

Some items may not be on sale but are worth grabbing because they could be out of stock until 2024 when the smoke clears tomorrow.

BOSSIP’s Black Friday Shoppers Guide

Xbox Console & Accessories On Xbox.com

-Save $50 on select Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles

-Save $50 and purchase an Xbox Series S Starter Bundle, or the Series X Diablo IV and Series X Forza Horizon 5 bundles!

-Save $10 on select Xbox Wireless Controllers.

=Get free engraving on the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 created with Xbox Design Lab.

Blizzard’s Black Friday sale on Battle.net

Call of Duty

Call of Duty: Vanguard: up to 60% off

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War: up to 67% off

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: up to 67% off

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4: up to 67% off

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Digital Deluxe Edition: up to 60% off

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered: up to 25% off

Diablo

Diablo IV Standard Edition: up to 40% off

Diablo IV Deluxe Edition: up to 40% off

Diablo IV Ultimate Edition: up to 40% off

Diablo II: Resurrected: up to 67% off

Diablo II: Resurrected Prime Evil Collection: up to 67% off

Diablo III: up to 50% off

Diablo III: Reaper of Souls: up to 50% off

Diablo III: Reaper of Souls Digital Deluxe Edition: up to 25% off

Diablo III Battle Chest: up to 33% off

Diablo III Eternal Collection: up to 25% off

Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer: up to 33% off

Overwatch 2

Invasion Bundle: up to 33% off

Complete Hero Collection: up to 50% off

Complete Hero Collection Upgrade: up to 67% off

StarCraft

StarCraft Remastered Cartooned Upgrade: up to 25% off

StarCraft Remastered: up to 50% off

StarCraft Remastered Cartooned Bundle: up to 30% off

Nova Covert Ops Mission Bundle: up to 33% off

StarCraft II Campaign Collection: up to 25% off

StarCraft II Campaign Collection Digital Deluxe: up to 33% off

Crash 4: It’s About Time: up to 60% off

Microsoft Surface Tablet

-Save up to $500 on select Surface Laptop 5

-Save up to $500 on select Surface Pro 9

-Save up to $400 on Surface Laptop Studio 2

-Save up to $150 on Surface Laptop Go 3

-Save up to $100 on select Surface Go 3

-Save 50% on select Surface accessories

Meta Quest 2 Headset & Meta | Ray-Ban Smart Glasses

-Quest 2 temporary price reduction of $50 off, for $249.99 for 128GB and $299.99 for 256GB.

-Buy a Quest 2 headset between 11/19-11/27 and you’ll get a special gift card offer worth $50 or accessory. (offer varies by retailer).

-Purchase Quest 2 headset 11/19 – 11/27, the above offers will be combined, for both the price reduction and the $50 special offer.

-Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Instock in every color combination. Get them before they sell out.

Apple

-Save $60 On Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) via BestBuy

-Get a $200 Gift Card with the Purchase of the MacBook Air via Apple

– Save $100 on the Apple AirPods Max via Best Buy

– Save $70 On Apple Watch SE (GPS Only) via Wal-Mart

Vessel Brand

-Up to 50% off all accessories

-30% off all smoking accessories

–50% off select faves

–30% off Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Dyson

– Save $130 on Dyson’s Purifier Hot+Cool™ Gen1 HP10 via Wal-Mart

– Save $250 on the Dyson V11 Cordless Vacuum via Wal-Mart

– Save $120 on the Dyson AirWrap via Best Buy

Honorable Mentions

– Samsung 55″ TU690 HDTV for $298 via Wal-Mart

– KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer for $249 via Target

– Samsung 75″ Class TU690T Crystal UHD 4K TV for $579 via Best Buy

– Beats Studio Pro Bluetooth Wireless Headphones for $169.99 via Target

– Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7″ Tablet with 32GB Storage via Target