Activision will add 21 Savage, Nicki Minaj, and Snoop Dogg to Call of Duty as a part of their Hip-Hop 50 celebration.

Hip-Hop music has always had a strong relationship with gaming and if you’re active on social media, then you might’ve seen a yearly campaign for developers to make another Def Jam fighting game. The game featured all the current rappers fighting it out to the death. By now we can assume it’s never happening, but Activision has something planned to honor Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary.

To celebrate hip-hop turning 50, Activision will be adding players’ favorite rappers as playable characters in Call Of Duty. Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage, and Snoop Dogg will be added to Warzone and Modern Warfare 2.

Snoop was previously a downloadable character in the game but will return with a new skin. The Doggfather was one of the best-selling skins in Call of Duty so a return is only right.

Perhaps the most anticipated character is the Nicki Minaj downloadable player who will dawn the “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” persona. 21 Savage’s skin hasn’t been revealed, but by the shadow teasing the character it’s pretty clear who it is.