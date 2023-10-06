Drake made headlines with giveaways, but fans say he failed to give them what they really wanted; a Nicki Minaj feature on the new For All The Dogs album. Not only that, but the Navy thinks he dissed Rihanna.
The wait is over for Drake to drop new music, but his latest release sparked mixed reviews. His highly anticipated eighth studio album has a long list of heavy hitters like Bad Bunny, 21 Savage, J. Cole, Sexyy Red, SZA, and even his son Adonis. However, fed-up fans accused Drake of “lying” about the Nicki Minaj collaboration he promised.
Like I woke up expecting my timeline to be gagging over Nicki verse…pic.twitter.com/QHwp1YJSpt
— 𝖉𝖆𝖓𝖓𝖞✞ (@DANNYRELOADED22) October 6, 2023
The disappointment is understandable. After all, both Young Money labelmates teased new music together. During Drake’s It’s All A Blur Tour with 21 Savage, he confirmed the long-awaited reunion.
“I’m gonna give away one thing for you tonight because I got a lot of love for Detroit. I’m gonna have to tell you that me and Nicki Minaj did our first song together in a really long time. I got a lot of love for her,” he told the crowd.
Drake is officially a fucking weirdo for lying about having Nicki Minaj on his album just to get her fans to stream his album. Had us UP ALL NIGHT, waiting and she’s not on it. What a dummy
— Masin Elijè (@MasinElije) October 6, 2023
A legion of Barbz were on standby, checking for Nicki to bless one of the album’s 23 tracks. A lukewarm first listen is one thing, but some reactions sounded downright betrayed and they took to social media to clap back about Nicki’s absence on For All The Dogs.
The Onika omission sparked speculation that she washed him on his own song with a “Monster”-level feature or Drake shadily pulled her last minute.
I can’t help but get the impression that nicki thought she was on the album and he pulled some shit like that… pic.twitter.com/Kt6mZLSdYH
— ꪑari෴ (@POINTME2M4ri) October 6, 2023
A thread of Drake using the Nicki Minaj & The Barbz for his “For All The Dogs” album rollout just to not include her at all: pic.twitter.com/ruyR3CCGjH
— 𝐑𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐬 ✪ (@TheRomaniBanks) October 6, 2023
So when Nicki collabs with Pusha and Kendrick, Drake not gone have an issue right?! I need Nicki to start doing him slimy. Tired of him playing with her kindness.
— 🫧Amaya🫧 (@itsthatchck) October 6, 2023
Me looking for Nicki Minaj on drakes for all the dogs album #Drake #NickiMinaj pic.twitter.com/xx6qrgu2Qa
— idk (@Jaylenafterhour) October 6, 2023
Nicki verse must’ve been HEAAAAAT
— MARTY (@AfroMusicology) October 6, 2023
Some are holding out hope that their reunion will be on Nicki’s upcoming Pink Friday 2.
I feel like Nicki is saving the song with drake for #PinkFriday2 Because remember the interview with Zane she was waiting on him to send his verse in 🗣️@NICKIMINAJ pic.twitter.com/enF2li9FAR
— Minaj (@N8empire1) October 6, 2023
Others are more over it than Summer Walker and don’t want him anywhere near their fave. They’ve proudly proclaimed that the Queen doesn’t need Drizzy anyway.
Drake been moving weird since the hate train this expected from someone who jumps on anyone wave, the love Nicki shows him publicly is never reciprocated I’m honestly sick of it keep him away from Pink Friday 2 at this point! pic.twitter.com/3IrjId6vdN
— minajtrollz (@minajtrollz) October 6, 2023
Idc about a deluxe i’m done…BBL Drake doesn’t compute in my brain anymore. Only supporting Nicki Projects that Nicki Minaj has announced #BigDifference pic.twitter.com/pHcxsCW4bc
— ReinaZolanski (@ReinaZolanski) October 6, 2023
Stfu. Nicki got a #1 without Drake. Nicki got the vanguard without Drake. Nicki got the Barbie soundtrack without Drake, and everything she earned in the last 5 years WITHOUT HIM. Didn’t SFG just outsell the best 7 selling songs last year? Pls… https://t.co/dBVB72rB3m
— PRINCE Q 🧑🏽🎤 (@princceq) October 6, 2023
I actually can’t STAND Drake. People are saying “maybe he’s on Nicki’s album” NOBODY wants that at this point. Like what the actual hell happened?? pic.twitter.com/6cqioMzuj9
— Holland Media (@HoIIandMedia) October 6, 2023
Drake rhymes with snake for a reason pic.twitter.com/tVZFktPPoR
— 𝑨𝒖𝒓𝒐𝒓𝒂🫧 (@AuroraBarb9) October 6, 2023
Belligerent Barbz weren’t the only ones dogging For All The Dogs. He also seemingly threw shade at Rihanna, with lyrics trolling about women “badder” than the Bad Gyal, herself. With that, Drake pissed off two of the most ride-or-die fanbases at once.
For All The Dogs Earns Mixed & “Mid” Reviews, The Navy Blasts Drake For Allegedly Shading Rihanna’s Sex Game As “Average”
Aubrey still has a die-hard fanbase that couldn’t wait to “Wake & Drake” with the new album first thing in the morning. Of course, they’re already exchanging their favorite quotes all over the internet or using them for captions. Others who used to love his Canadian crooning, however, just aren’t feeling him anymore. Drake is undeniably still on top, but many predict For All The Dogs is yet another sign that he’s falling off.
You can literally take all the songs from his last 7-8 albums.. put them in a bowl and mix them together. And you couldn’t match a song with an album.
It all sounds the same! #FATD
— Dez (@The06Kyd) October 6, 2023
Drake has some good singles every now and then but he hasn’t had an actual good project since Scorpion. He insists on going with the same sound constantly. He can’t “fall off” cause he’s Drake but it ain’t looking good. Every full length listen im bored as shit. #FATD
— Mazeika (@mazeika_john) October 6, 2023
Nothing really memorable or exciting on this new Drake album #fatd
— ChimaAnya (@ChimaAnya) October 6, 2023
Many comments claim even the disses are misses and seemingly throwing shade at Rihanna after all these years has the Navy coming for his neck. The bitter ex didn’t drop her name on “Fear Of Heights,” but he seemingly dissed her sex game with a verse playing on her last album’s title.
“Why they make it sound like I’m still hung up on you? That could never be / Gyal can’t ruin me / Better him than me / Better it’s not me,” Drake seemingly aimed at Rih & baby daddy A$AP Rocky.
“I’m anti, I’m anti. Yeah, and the sex was average with you. Yeah, I’m anti ’cause I had it with you. Okay, I’m auntie like your daddy sister. Auntie like a family picture. And I had way badder b*tches than you, TBH. Yeah, that man, he still with you, he can’t leave you. Y’all go on vacation, I bet it’s Antilles,” he rapped.
The last time Rihanna gave Drake some sort of attention pic.twitter.com/mfgMxaBuxE
— DAWN FM IS AOTY (@FentyKalvin) October 6, 2023
It’s debatable whether Drake really “lied” about a Nicki feature, but do we really believe that Bajan baddie’s bedroom behavior is anything less than “so amazing?” We know he’s a good actor, but Aubrey, please!
If Drake had a “badder” girl than Rihanna, would he really keep it to himself?
Rihanna during all of this: pic.twitter.com/kV6biIkvEj
— iDavey and 100 others Retweeted your Tweet (@iDavey) October 6, 2023
We all watched the scorned Scorpio profess his love for the Fenty x Savage founder at the MTV VMA’s, and she hit the dab in return so who’s really unbothered, here?
Drake: “she’s someone I’ve been in love with since I was 22 years old”
Rihanna: *dabs* pic.twitter.com/Unq3DTNTOB
— find a reaction (@findareaction) February 21, 2023
drake still crying about rihanna 7 years later we tired https://t.co/YDiSt2ceiz
— Charmy🪡 (fan account) (@imcharm_) October 6, 2023
He seemingly still has smoke for Push, but critics say Drake is missing the fire.
Unless you're Drake's mother or Drake himself,,all of us can agree that that Album is terribly mid
right?
— ⊹ (@nesieff) October 6, 2023
ever since pusha dropped that blackface pic of him & said he was hiding his son, drake lowkey been struggling w/ his black identity (he damn near cosplaying) and monetizing the hell outta adonis lol https://t.co/Ben38Nkq07
— indifferent sun (@TylartheHuman) October 6, 2023
Rapping this part face to face with Adonis in a Virgil Louie jacket is TOP TIER VILLAIN MATERIAL pic.twitter.com/CRkcUwnOjn
— The 10pc. Killa (@MeezyBlvd) October 5, 2023
I think we all have 😭. He has big loser energy. https://t.co/4GarEhDNCZ
— Tianna, the Writer (@tiannathewriter) October 6, 2023
Yeah, we’re never getting “Take Care” type of work from Drake ever again.
— Annalise Keating (@Ariannnyy_) October 6, 2023
Whhhy is RICH BABY DADDY my song!!!!! I’m giving Drake new album 10/10! pic.twitter.com/0plAdlzSZP
— Ray Cunningham (@MissterRay) October 6, 2023
Drake really dropped Scorpion, CLB and FATD back to back to back. what a generational run of ASS
— BRING SHEDEUR TO PITTSBURGH (@snohsidepiece) October 6, 2023
21 Savage lending more verses to a Drake song https://t.co/wo30wf5DB3 pic.twitter.com/igP9MdKcaN
— Brandon Pope TV (@BpopeTV) October 6, 2023
Drake meant it when he said this album is for ALL the dogs. People will hate on it but he gave us club, trap, rnb, bars, singing, old Drake, new Drake, a Cole collab, a Conductor beat, & he switched up his usual features and style. I have it equal w CLB rn, maybe higher in time pic.twitter.com/HFePx3lntA
— ALMIGHTEE⁶𓅓 (@realalmightee) October 6, 2023
just heard adonis at the end of daylight pic.twitter.com/aetxCh7f5r
— Junior (@JrMoneyGetting) October 6, 2023
Polar Opposites hitting me like 🔥#FATD pic.twitter.com/m09SogWOGb
— MB 🦋 (@KillIerr) October 6, 2023
23 songs…ahh come on #FATD pic.twitter.com/4ibLY5LUFz
— Cesar Medina (@cmedinaofficial) October 6, 2023
YOU NIGGAS SAID HE WAS WASHED FUCK YOU #FATD https://t.co/9aATi6Mq3F pic.twitter.com/j9YmYvzkpd
— 𝔻𝕒𝕧𝕠𓅓 (@shpillolocked) October 5, 2023
drake and j cole on first person shooter #FATD pic.twitter.com/ZWuZKEIcH3
— cavan (@sincerelycavan) October 6, 2023
I think we can all agree For All The Dogs was mid and Drake is washed now pic.twitter.com/8qE3OAy8mm
— 🅂🅆🄾🄾🅂🄷 (@BlockedBySW00SH) October 6, 2023
Whether listeners think For All The Dogs is another classic or want to pass it, it’s the last we’ll hear from Drizzy for a while.
Drake Announces A Break From Making Music: “I Gotta Focus On My Health”
Ahead of the new album release, Drake hosted an episode of Table For One on Sirius XM’s Sound 42. In addition to talking about For All The Dogs, the Grammy-winner revealed shocking news about what’s next for him.
XXL reports that Drake announced that he’s taking a break from music for “maybe a year.”
Some time off is well-deserved after back-to-back-to-back projects and a tour and the rapper shared that he’s been struggling with medical issues for years and plans to focus on getting healthy.
@the_rap_lab
W or L? #drake #drizzy #ovo #forallthedogs #fyp #fypシ #viral #trending #explore #explorepage
“I probably won’t make music for a little bit. I’m going to be real with you. I need to focus on my health, first and foremost, and I’ll talk about that soon enough. Nothing crazy, but just like, you know, I want people to be healthy in life,” he said.
“I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach. I’m just saying what it is. So, I need to focus on my health and I need to get right, and I’m going to that. I have a lot of other things that I would love to focus on. So, I’ma lock the door in the studio for a little bit. I don’t even know what a little bit is. Maybe a year or so, maybe a little longer.”
Somehow, social media sleuths hilariously connected the dots between the health hiatus and new plastic surgery rumors.
The Search & Rescue rapper recently gifted “King of BBLs” Dr. Jung Money with custom scrubs. Some comments guessed it was another flex about lavishing women with body makeovers…
If y’all don’t know Dr Jung Money is KING of BBL’s in Texas. Tho link up means drake paying for some BBL’s lmao https://t.co/CAOiTZGlks
— 🍃🤎🌙 (@madblackvegan) September 20, 2023
but it also reignited allegations that Drake is the real BBL King, or at the very least is about to cop (another alleged pair) of some etched abs.
Jung Money is the muscle etching king. Drake bout get an athletic BBL https://t.co/lMSFEH3nGv
— Yam Grier (@ebonymystique) September 20, 2023
“i need to focus on my health” = more ab etching, a 17th round of lipo, a 3rd bbl, another nose job and fixing the fillers that are melting off his yuck ass face https://t.co/ie0AzcuGCH
— 2Karious Donell Johnson (@shayxonline) October 6, 2023
Either way, Drake is taking some downtime after what feels like a non-stop run since the mixtape era.
What do you think about Drake’s For All The Dogs? Will you miss Drizzy a little while he’s gone?
