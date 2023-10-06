Bossip Video
Drake made headlines with giveaways, but fans say he failed to give them what they really wanted; a Nicki Minaj feature on the new For All The Dogs album. Not only that, but the Navy thinks he dissed Rihanna.

The wait is over for Drake to drop new music, but his latest release sparked mixed reviews. His highly anticipated eighth studio album has a long list of heavy hitters like Bad Bunny, 21 Savage, J. Cole, Sexyy Red, SZA, and even his son Adonis. However, fed-up fans accused Drake of “lying” about the Nicki Minaj collaboration he promised.

The disappointment is understandable. After all, both Young Money labelmates teased new music together. During Drake’s It’s All A Blur Tour with 21 Savage, he confirmed the long-awaited reunion.

“I’m gonna give away one thing for you tonight because I got a lot of love for Detroit. I’m gonna have to tell you that me and Nicki Minaj did our first song together in a really long time. I got a lot of love for her,” he told the crowd.

A legion of Barbz were on standby, checking for Nicki to bless one of the album’s 23 tracks. A lukewarm first listen is one thing, but some reactions sounded downright betrayed and they took to social media to clap back about Nicki’s absence on For All The Dogs.

The Onika omission sparked speculation that she washed him on his own song with a “Monster”-level feature or Drake shadily pulled her last minute.

Some are holding out hope that their reunion will be on Nicki’s upcoming Pink Friday 2.

Others are more over it than Summer Walker and don’t want him anywhere near their fave. They’ve proudly proclaimed that the Queen doesn’t need Drizzy anyway.

Belligerent Barbz weren’t the only ones dogging For All The Dogs. He also seemingly threw shade at Rihanna, with lyrics trolling about women “badder” than the Bad Gyal, herself. With that, Drake pissed off two of the most ride-or-die fanbases at once.

See more reactions to For All The Dogs and Drake dissing sex with Rihanna as “average” after the flip!

For All The Dogs Earns Mixed & “Mid” Reviews, The Navy Blasts Drake For Allegedly Shading Rihanna’s Sex Game As “Average”

Aubrey still has a die-hard fanbase that couldn’t wait to “Wake & Drake” with the new album first thing in the morning. Of course, they’re already exchanging their favorite quotes all over the internet or using them for captions. Others who used to love his Canadian crooning, however, just aren’t feeling him anymore. Drake is undeniably still on top, but many predict For All The Dogs is yet another sign that he’s falling off.

Many comments claim even the disses are misses and seemingly throwing shade at Rihanna after all these years has the Navy coming for his neck. The bitter ex didn’t drop her name on “Fear Of Heights,” but he seemingly dissed her sex game with a verse playing on her last album’s title.

“Why they make it sound like I’m still hung up on you? That could never be / Gyal can’t ruin me / Better him than me / Better it’s not me,” Drake seemingly aimed at Rih & baby daddy A$AP Rocky.

“I’m anti, I’m anti. Yeah, and the sex was average with you. Yeah, I’m anti ’cause I had it with you. Okay, I’m auntie like your daddy sister. Auntie like a family picture. And I had way badder b*tches than you, TBH. Yeah, that man, he still with you, he can’t leave you. Y’all go on vacation, I bet it’s Antilles,” he rapped.

It’s debatable whether Drake really “lied” about a Nicki feature, but do we really believe that Bajan baddie’s bedroom behavior is anything less than “so amazing?” We know he’s a good actor, but Aubrey, please!

If Drake had a “badder” girl than Rihanna, would he really keep it to himself?

We all watched the scorned Scorpio profess his love for the Fenty x Savage founder at the MTV VMA’s, and she hit the dab in return so who’s really unbothered, here?

He seemingly still has smoke for Push, but critics say Drake is missing the fire.

See some of the hilarious and mixed reactions to All The Dogs below.

 

Whether listeners think For All The Dogs is another classic or want to pass it, it’s the last we’ll hear from Drizzy for a while.

Check out why Drake will take a break from making music for “maybe a year” after the flip!

Drake Announces A Break From Making Music: “I Gotta Focus On My Health”

Ahead of the new album release, Drake hosted an episode of Table For One on Sirius XM’s Sound 42. In addition to talking about For All The Dogs, the Grammy-winner revealed shocking news about what’s next for him.

XXL reports that Drake announced that he’s taking a break from music for “maybe a year.”

Some time off is well-deserved after back-to-back-to-back projects and a tour and the rapper shared that he’s been struggling with medical issues for years and plans to focus on getting healthy.

“I probably won’t make music for a little bit. I’m going to be real with you. I need to focus on my health, first and foremost, and I’ll talk about that soon enough. Nothing crazy, but just like, you know, I want people to be healthy in life,” he said.

“I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach. I’m just saying what it is. So, I need to focus on my health and I need to get right, and I’m going to that. I have a lot of other things that I would love to focus on. So, I’ma lock the door in the studio for a little bit. I don’t even know what a little bit is. Maybe a year or so, maybe a little longer.”

Somehow, social media sleuths hilariously connected the dots between the health hiatus and new plastic surgery rumors.

The Search & Rescue rapper recently gifted “King of BBLs” Dr. Jung Money with custom scrubs. Some comments guessed it was another flex about lavishing women with body makeovers…

but it also reignited allegations that Drake is the real BBL King, or at the very least is about to cop (another alleged pair) of some etched abs.

Either way, Drake is taking some downtime after what feels like a non-stop run since the mixtape era.

What do you think about Drake’s For All The Dogs? Will you miss Drizzy a little while he’s gone?

