Drake made headlines with giveaways, but fans say he failed to give them what they really wanted; a Nicki Minaj feature on the new For All The Dogs album. Not only that, but the Navy thinks he dissed Rihanna.

The wait is over for Drake to drop new music, but his latest release sparked mixed reviews. His highly anticipated eighth studio album has a long list of heavy hitters like Bad Bunny, 21 Savage, J. Cole, Sexyy Red, SZA, and even his son Adonis. However, fed-up fans accused Drake of “lying” about the Nicki Minaj collaboration he promised.

Like I woke up expecting my timeline to be gagging over Nicki verse…pic.twitter.com/QHwp1YJSpt — 𝖉𝖆𝖓𝖓𝖞✞ (@DANNYRELOADED22) October 6, 2023

The disappointment is understandable. After all, both Young Money labelmates teased new music together. During Drake’s It’s All A Blur Tour with 21 Savage, he confirmed the long-awaited reunion.

“I’m gonna give away one thing for you tonight because I got a lot of love for Detroit. I’m gonna have to tell you that me and Nicki Minaj did our first song together in a really long time. I got a lot of love for her,” he told the crowd.

Drake is officially a fucking weirdo for lying about having Nicki Minaj on his album just to get her fans to stream his album. Had us UP ALL NIGHT, waiting and she’s not on it. What a dummy — Masin Elijè (@MasinElije) October 6, 2023

A legion of Barbz were on standby, checking for Nicki to bless one of the album’s 23 tracks. A lukewarm first listen is one thing, but some reactions sounded downright betrayed and they took to social media to clap back about Nicki’s absence on For All The Dogs.

The Onika omission sparked speculation that she washed him on his own song with a “Monster”-level feature or Drake shadily pulled her last minute.

I can’t help but get the impression that nicki thought she was on the album and he pulled some shit like that… pic.twitter.com/Kt6mZLSdYH — ꪑari෴ (@POINTME2M4ri) October 6, 2023

A thread of Drake using the Nicki Minaj & The Barbz for his “For All The Dogs” album rollout just to not include her at all: pic.twitter.com/ruyR3CCGjH — 𝐑𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐬 ✪ (@TheRomaniBanks) October 6, 2023

So when Nicki collabs with Pusha and Kendrick, Drake not gone have an issue right?! I need Nicki to start doing him slimy. Tired of him playing with her kindness. — 🫧Amaya🫧 (@itsthatchck) October 6, 2023

Me looking for Nicki Minaj on drakes for all the dogs album #Drake #NickiMinaj pic.twitter.com/xx6qrgu2Qa — idk (@Jaylenafterhour) October 6, 2023

Nicki verse must’ve been HEAAAAAT — MARTY (@AfroMusicology) October 6, 2023

Some are holding out hope that their reunion will be on Nicki’s upcoming Pink Friday 2.

I feel like Nicki is saving the song with drake for #PinkFriday2 Because remember the interview with Zane she was waiting on him to send his verse in 🗣️@NICKIMINAJ pic.twitter.com/enF2li9FAR — Minaj (@N8empire1) October 6, 2023

Others are more over it than Summer Walker and don’t want him anywhere near their fave. They’ve proudly proclaimed that the Queen doesn’t need Drizzy anyway.

Drake been moving weird since the hate train this expected from someone who jumps on anyone wave, the love Nicki shows him publicly is never reciprocated I’m honestly sick of it keep him away from Pink Friday 2 at this point! pic.twitter.com/3IrjId6vdN — minajtrollz (@minajtrollz) October 6, 2023

Idc about a deluxe i’m done…BBL Drake doesn’t compute in my brain anymore. Only supporting Nicki Projects that Nicki Minaj has announced #BigDifference pic.twitter.com/pHcxsCW4bc — ReinaZolanski (@ReinaZolanski) October 6, 2023

Stfu. Nicki got a #1 without Drake. Nicki got the vanguard without Drake. Nicki got the Barbie soundtrack without Drake, and everything she earned in the last 5 years WITHOUT HIM. Didn’t SFG just outsell the best 7 selling songs last year? Pls… https://t.co/dBVB72rB3m — PRINCE Q 🧑🏽‍🎤 (@princceq) October 6, 2023

I actually can’t STAND Drake. People are saying “maybe he’s on Nicki’s album” NOBODY wants that at this point. Like what the actual hell happened?? pic.twitter.com/6cqioMzuj9 — Holland Media (@HoIIandMedia) October 6, 2023

Drake rhymes with snake for a reason pic.twitter.com/tVZFktPPoR — 𝑨𝒖𝒓𝒐𝒓𝒂🫧 (@AuroraBarb9) October 6, 2023

Belligerent Barbz weren’t the only ones dogging For All The Dogs. He also seemingly threw shade at Rihanna, with lyrics trolling about women “badder” than the Bad Gyal, herself. With that, Drake pissed off two of the most ride-or-die fanbases at once.

See more reactions to For All The Dogs and Drake dissing sex with Rihanna as “average” after the flip!