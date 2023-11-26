All the stars shined and showed out on the chrome carpet for Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, including a Destiny’s Child reunion.

The wait is finally over for the world premiere of the Renaissance film. The biggest names in Hollywood converged at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater at the headquarters of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. New York Times reports celebrities like Janelle Monáe, Victoria Monét, Chloe and Halle Bailey, Law Roach, Lori Harvey, and more dazzled at the film’s debut on Saturday.

The almost 3-hour long movie captures the magic of the tour, but it’s more than a concert film. It offers a behind-the-scenes look at Beyoncé putting the tour together. The cameras quickly captured the Destiny’s Child reunion at the Renaissance World Tour Houston Homecoming.

“It was like a new birth for us, and a lot of healing,” Beyoncé narrated. Hopefully, that was a taste of more to come from the beloved girl group.

Destiny’s Child Reunites At The Renaissance Film Premiere

The “Say My Name” singers clearly understood the “Alien Superstar” assignment. Seeing them together again sparked fans’ hopes for a true reunion, especially with this year marking the group’s 25th anniversary.

LaTavia Roberson

LeToya Luckett

Michelle Williams

Kelly Rowland

Beyoncé didn’t walk the chrome carpet, but Donatella Versace posted a flawless photo of the queen in a custom gown with matching gloves and platinum hair.

Chloe x Halle also shared some cute moments of sisterly love.

Chloe Bailey

Halle Bailey and DDG

Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, Sir, and Rumi didn’t walk the chrome carpet either, but it was still a Knowles-Carter family affair.

Julez Smith and Ms. Tina Knowles

Bianca Lawson

Gena Avery Knowles and Matthew Knowles

Check out more of the star-studed chrome carpet from the Renaissance film premiere after the flip.