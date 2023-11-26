Bossip Video
All the stars shined and showed out on the chrome carpet for Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, including a Destiny’s Child reunion.

Beyoncé RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR - Warsaw

The wait is finally over for the world premiere of the Renaissance film. The biggest names in Hollywood converged at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater at the headquarters of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. New York Times reports celebrities like Janelle Monáe, Victoria Monét, Chloe and Halle Bailey, Law Roach, Lori Harvey, and more dazzled at the film’s debut on Saturday.

The almost 3-hour long movie captures the magic of the tour, but it’s more than a concert film. It offers a behind-the-scenes look at Beyoncé putting the tour together. The cameras quickly captured the Destiny’s Child reunion at the Renaissance World Tour Houston Homecoming.

“It was like a new birth for us, and a lot of healing,” Beyoncé narrated. Hopefully, that was a taste of more to come from the beloved girl group.

Destiny’s Child Reunites At The Renaissance Film Premiere

The “Say My Name” singers clearly understood the “Alien Superstar” assignment. Seeing them together again sparked fans’ hopes for a true reunion, especially with this year marking the group’s 25th anniversary.

LaTavia Roberson

World Premiere Of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé"

LeToya Luckett

World Premiere Of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé"

Michelle Williams

World Premiere Of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé"

Kelly Rowland

World Premiere Of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé"

Beyoncé didn’t walk the chrome carpet, but Donatella Versace posted a flawless photo of the queen in a custom gown with matching gloves and platinum hair.

Chloe x Halle also shared some cute moments of sisterly love.

Chloe Bailey

World Premiere Of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé"

World Premiere Of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé"

Halle Bailey and DDG

World Premiere Of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé"

Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, Sir, and Rumi didn’t walk the chrome carpet either, but it was still a Knowles-Carter family affair.

Julez Smith and Ms. Tina Knowles

World Premiere Of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé"

Bianca Lawson

World Premiere Of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé"

Gena Avery Knowles and Matthew Knowles

World Premiere Of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé"

Check out more of the star-studed chrome carpet from the Renaissance film premiere after the flip.

Janelle Monáe, Victoria Monét, Coco Jones, Lori Harvey, Kris Jenner & More Take The Renaissance Film Chrome Carpet

World Premiere Of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé"

No matter where you looked, the Renaissance film premiere arrivals had “bad b***hes to the left” and “money b***hes to the right.” Of course, Beyoncé’s sparkling steed Reneigh had to pull up for the occasion. Check out more of the chrome carpet looks below.

Reneigh

World Premiere Of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé"

World Premiere Of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé"

Janelle Monáe

World Premiere Of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé"

Victoria Monét

World Premiere Of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé"

Coco Jones

World Premiere Of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé"

Normani

World Premiere Of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé"

TS Madison

World Premiere Of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé"

Lori Harvey

World Premiere Of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé"

Marsai Martin

World Premiere Of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé"

Issa Rae

World Premiere Of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé"

Gabrielle Union-Wade

World Premiere Of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé"

Ava DuVernay

World Premiere Of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé"

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble

World Premiere Of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé"

Law Roach

World Premiere Of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé"

Lupita Nyong’o

World Premiere Of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé"

Tia Mowry

World Premiere Of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé"

Tyler Perry

World Premiere Of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé"

Andra Day

World Premiere Of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé"

Laverne Cox

World Premiere Of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé"

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts

World Premiere Of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé"

Lizzo

World Premiere Of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé"

MJ Rodriguez

World Premiere Of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé"

Vanessa and Natalia Bryant

World Premiere Of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé"

Congratulations to Beyoncé on the premiere of her new film!

Who wore your favorite looks for the world premiere of Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé?

