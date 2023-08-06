Bossip Video

Bring on the shade, slick talk and sexiness! The #RHOA Season 15 reunion looks are here, and the girlies did not disappoint!

Season 15 reunion sit-down with host Andy Cohen gave glitz, glam and goddess glory with each look. The color theme of choice this year was an aqua blue that matched perfectly with the melanin hues of the ladies.

Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, Shereé Whitfield, Marlo Hampton, expecting mom Sanya Richards-Ross, Monyetta Shaw-Carter, and Courtney R. Rhodes all had their own distinct style and allowed their personality to pop with statement pieces.

From body con silhouette dresses to thigh-high slits, diamonds and feathers, we can’t wait for the Season 15 Reunion to air!

But can we talk about the glam? Kudos to the hair stylists, make-up artists and more. We saw a variety of styles from bobs, to beach curls, sleek high ponytails and pin curls. The cheekbones were sitting, and the contour was blending!

Not to mention the ladies paired dazzling diamond accessories such as bracelets, rings and earrings to finish off the looks.

A Closer Look At The #RHOA Season 15 Reunion Fashions

Kandi Burruss:

Dress: Matopeda Atelier; jewelry: Sorrelli; shoes: Sophia Webster; hair: Jodie Rowlands; makeup: Lashonte Pippins; stylist: Jami Zeigler; nails: Shantanita Howard

Shereé Whitfield:

Dress: Sergio Hudson; shoes: Azaela Wang; jewelry: Erickson Beamon; hair: Sebastian Anderson; makeup: Alexys Pelissier; stylist: Esther Lamour

“When it came to putting together my reunion look I knew I wanted to look sophisticated and sexy,” Shereé tells BravoTV.com. “My dress truly captured both. There was a classic element with the inclusion of the corset. This detail also allowed me to showcase my feminine silhouette which made me feel confident throughout the reunion.”

Kenya Moore:

Dress: Valdrin Sahiti; shoes: Christian Louboutin; hair: Stitchie; makeup: George Miguel Arnone

Drew Sidora:

Marlo Hampton:

Dress: Georges Hobeika Haute Couture; shoes: Giuseppe Zanotti; jewelry: Alexis Bittar; Hair: Shardayvia Smith; makeup: Tim Clark; stylist: Paris Chea; creative director: Justin Perry

Sanya Richards-Ross:

We can’t get over how beautiful she looks with her baby bump! A perfect accessory for the glowing mom!

Courtney Rhodes:

Dress: @albinadyla Shoes: @jimmychoo Styling: @iamhdiddy Hair: @myssmonique MUA: @hilary_bankz

Monyetta Shaw-Carter:

Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Bravo Sundays at 8/7c and the next day on Peacock. Catch up on the Bravo app.

Which #RHOA Reunion look was YOUR fave? Let us know in the comments below!