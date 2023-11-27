Bossip Video

The new week is here and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

This Full Moon in Gemini on the 27th will open us up to more wild emotions. Meaning we may find ourselves acting out of our normal patterns and while this may cause some fear, for others it feels thrilling. Be wildly strategic in your freeness. But use caution because the energy will be so chaotic then it's best to let your moods simmer before making any rash long term choices.

CAPRICORN:

This full moon seeks to bring out your inner healer. Which is great because Cappys are known to be reliable but maybe a tad stoic. So softening up your vibe and heart and bringing out your inner nurturer will be a nice change of pace. RED FLAG: Update your resume and your work contacts and start sniffing out other opportunities – it will prove to be a smart strategy within the first quarter of the year. SWEET SPOT: If you can, go and sit out under the Full Moon and ask from downloads from your spirit guides.

