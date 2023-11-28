Bossip Video

Beyoncé’s mama don’t play dat, and she (once again) made that emphatically clear with a scathing message to detractors.

“Here you sad little haters come out the woodwork,” wrote the superstar’s frustrated mom. “Jealousy and racism, sexism, double standards, you perpetuate those things.”

On Tuesday, Ms. Tina Knowles took to Instagram to slam people suggesting that he daughter “wanted to look white” while attending her Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé premiere.

As previously reported, for the special night the “Alien Superstar” sizzled on the chrome carpet in a Versace gown with platinum blonde hair styled by Neal Farinah and makeup by Rokael Lizama.

That hair and Beyoncé’s skin tone have been the subject of controversy amid some people saying that Bey’s complexion looked mysteriously lighter and others alleging that she was channeling her inner Kim K.

Several people however defended Bey including Nick Cannon…

and now Ms. Tina’s entering the chat.

Tina Knowles Defends Beyoncé Against “Bozos” Who Think She “Wants To Look White”

On Monday, Tina uploaded a video compilation of Beyoncé’ featuring her Renaissance film look and quotes from detractors that read, “She’s white now?” and “She whitens her skin!”

In her caption, the matriarch blasted the “stupid, ignorant, self-hating, racist comments about her daughter and reminded everyone about Bey’s Renaissance film theme.

“She does a film, called the renaissance, where the whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet, and suggested silver attire and you bozos decide that she’s trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin?” wrote Tina. “How sad is it that some of her own people continue the stupid narrative with hate and jealousy. Duh, she wore silver hair to match her silver dress as a fashion statement, clown.”

A peeved Tina then went on to allege that a white reporter from TMZ reached out to Bey’s hairstylist Neal Farinah to ask him to weigh in on the Beyoncé “wants to be white” discussion leaving her stunned by the writer’s audacity.

“Well that made, my blood boil,” wrote Ms. Tina. “That this white woman felt so entitled to discuss her blackness. What’s really most disappointing is that the some Black people yes you bozos that’s on social media. Lying and faking and acting like you’re so ignorant that you don’t understand That black women have worn platinum hair since the Etta James days.”

She continued and noted that there have been several other Black stars wearing the hair color before noting that she’s “sick and tired” of people attacking her daughter who “works her a** off” and is still subjected to discrimination.

“Here you sad little haters come out the woodwork. Jealousy and racism, sexism, double standards, you perpetuate those things,” said Ms. Tina.”Instead of celebrating a sister or just ignoring if you don’t like her. , I am sick of you losers.”

She ended her rant by saying,

“I know that she is going to be pissed at me for doing this, but I am fed up ! This girl minds her own business. She helps people whenever she can. She lifts up & promotes black women and underdogs at all times.”

Tell ’em, Tina!

What do YOU think about Tina Knowles blasting “bozos” who are accusing Beyoncé of bleaching?