*clutches pearls*

Social media is buzzing over very, very freaky Twitter Likes by a now-deleted account seemingly belonging to Richard Lawson.

Upon review, it’s clear whoever was running that account was a member of the Horny Hive based on their filthy collection of freaky flicks that they didn’t know WE COULD ALL SEE.

Waking up to Richard Lawson’s Twitter likes… pic.twitter.com/zb6NHYGZNv — Brittanie (@Burrrittanie) July 27, 2023

Oh yes, they were deep in the freaky trenches with a keen eye for, uh, TALENT in a variety of shapes, sizes, and skin tones.

Whether the shocking discovery is related to Tina Knowles-Lawson filing for divorce, we don’t know (yet), but the famed mother of Beyoncé and Solange shocked fans by filing for divorce from Lawson after eight years of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the 69-year-old media personality filed on Wednesday, July 26, citing irreconcilable differences.

I mean, the writings were on the wall for Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson. pic.twitter.com/A5YCpsSo3o — RO ALMIGHTY ✨🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@_romeko) July 27, 2023

Knowles-Lawson asked the court to terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support to her or her estranged husband and has also asked for her name to be restored to Celestine Knowles.

News of Tina and Richard’s split follows rumors of their separation fueled by the fashion designer taking the name “Lawson” off of her Instagram account.

The day we knew Richard Lawson was fed up 😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/h7362nLCyi — DeMarko (@freakymarko) July 27, 2023

According to reports from AceShowbiz earlier this month, Knowles and Lawson were reportedly living separate lives for quite some time before making their split public.

In addition to Tina dropping his last name, their social media accounts have seemingly featured the pair on their own, separate journeys, with Richard’s last post of Knowles being from December.

Tina’s last post with her estranged husband was from the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March.

The former couple was married for eight years after exchanging vows on a yacht in Newport Beach, California back in 2015. This relationship marked the second marriage for both Knowles and for Lawson, who first started dating in 2013.

Knowles-Lawson and her previous husband–Beyonce and Solange’s father and former manager, Mathew Knowles–split in 2009 after more than 30 years together. They finalized their divorce in 2011.

Are you shocked by Richard Lawson’s alleged Twitter Likes? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over the shocking (or not-very-shocking) revelation on the flip.