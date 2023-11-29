Bossip Video

DoorDash’s annual holiday savings event is back with deals from Best Buy, Milk Bar, ALDI, MAC Cosmetics, Starbucks, and more.

The holiday season is in full swing and while life is still happening you’ve got to get that Christmas shopping done. For some reason, this year’s Black Friday deals lacked the big sales shoppers usually look for, but luckily DoorDash is giving consumers something to look forward to.

The delivery service is announcing its annual “Deck The Doorstep” sales event beginning on December 1 and wrapping up on December 12. For 12 days, DoorDash is offering massive deals and making shopping more convenient than ever.

DoorDash users can get deals on electronics, groceries, stocking stuffers, food, and alcohol, and for the first time, Best Buy will be available on DoorDash.

A press release reports that to celebrate, you can use code BEST15 for $15 off a purchase of $55 or more. If you’re a DashPass member you can get also $25 off with code BEST25 until December 5.

DoorDash’s “Deck The Doorstep” Sales Event List

December 1 – 12

-10% off orders of $45+ at ALDI (max $8 value) -$15 off orders of $55+ at Best Buy -20% off orders of $30+ at CVS (max $10 value) -20% off orders of $20+ at DICK’s Sporting Goods (max $10 value) -20% off orders of $20+ at Dollar General (max $10 value) -20% off orders of $15+ at Edible (max $15 value) -$5 off orders of $25+ at KFC -10% off DoorDash gift cards (min $25 purchase) -20% off orders of $20 or more across retailers, including MAC Cosmetics, Lush, Victoria’s Secret, Big Lots and more (max $10 value) -30% off orders of $10+ at Magnolia Bakery (max $7 value) -30% off orders of $10+ at Milk Bar (max $7 value) -25% off order of $35+ at Petco (max $15 value) -25% off orders of $35+ at PetSmart (max $15 value) -Free 6PC Wings from Popeyes, now available in 5 flavors, with orders of $15+ -20% off $35+ on alcohol orders (max $15 value. Only in select markets). Must be 21+ to order. Drink responsibly -20% off orders of $45+ at Sprouts Farmers Market (max $15 value) -Free slice of Peppermint Stick Chocolate Swirl Cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory on orders of $45+, only for DashPass members -20% off orders of $30+ at Walgreens (max $12 value) -$5 off orders of $15+ with the purchase of a Baconator at Wendy’s -Free Peppermint Frosty from Wendy’s for DashPass members on orders of $15+

“Deck The Doorstep” will feature deals from your favorite local retailers as well and DoorDash is encouraging users to check the app for the offers available near you.

