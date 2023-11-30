Spirits Giant Diageo Celebrates 50th Bayou Classic With $50K Donations To Grambling & Southern University

Spirits powerhouse DIAGEO celebrates the 50th Bayou Classic with $50k Scholarships to Grambling State University and Southern University.

It’s officially the season of giving and one of the spirits industry’s biggest conglomerates DIAGEO is leading by example. Their portfolio comprised of Crown Royal, CÎROC, Don Julio, and more sponsored the 2023 Bayou Classic in New Orleans. On Saturday, November 25, the 50th Bayou Classic went down and DIAGEO was front and center with surprises of their own. DIAGEO hosted a weekend full of activities honoring HBCU culture, education, and scholarship during the Greek show and Battle of the Bands.

According to Essence, the Spirits company blessed the presidents from Southern University and Grambling State University with an extra $50,000 for endowment funds during the game.

“We are proud to return to New Orleans at the 50th Bayou Classic for a 2nd year in a row and show up for the community during moments that matter and work with institutions like Grambling State University and Southern University that share our commitment in shaping a more equitable society,” said Dr. Danielle Robinson, Head of Community Engagement and Partnerships at DIAGEO. “DIAGEO was not only able to provide scholarships for the advancement community has provided funding of over $11 million to over 29 HBCUs! We look to the future diverse leaders, to provide them with much needed financial assistance and champion them to success.”

With this being the brand’s second year as the official spirits partner it’s safe to say they left their mark on how a spirits partnership should look. In the past two years, DIAGEO has reportedly invested $11 million in HBCUs in addition to endowment programs supporting underrepresented groups. The world spirits leader is just getting started with this partnership and will expand their efforts in 2024.

Which HBCU college would you like to see blessed during the 2024 gift-giving season?