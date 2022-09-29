Bossip Video

McDonald’s announces adult Happy Meals are on the way in collaboration with streetwear brand Cactus Plant Flea Market.

McDonald’s has been nailing every collaboration since branching out and partnering with artists and entertainers and their latest partnership is music to our ears. Their collaboration with Travis Scott caused social media users to rush to McDonald’s to eat exactly like the “Goosebumps” rapper. In any public place such as malls or concerts, you’re sure to see at least one McDonald’s and Travis t-shirt reminding us exactly how big the collaboration was.

McDonald’s Announces Adult Happy meal Collaboration With Cactus Plant Flea Market

McDonald’s latest collaboration is sure to bring every adult back to their childhood with its new adult happy meals. For this collaboration, McDonald’s has partnered with Cactus Plant Flea Market which already has massive collaborations under its belt as a clothing label. They’ve made merchandise for Kanye West for his Jesus Is King album and his Sunday Service Coachella performance and let’s not forget the highly sought-after Nike collaboration.

“We’re taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald’s experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that’s hyper-relevant for our adult fans,” said Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer. “I can’t wait to give fans a unique piece of art and culture as we dive headfirst into the dynamic world of Cactus Plant Flea Market together next week. With menu favorites like the Big Mac and McNuggets at the center of this collab, this is another way we’re reigniting a new generation’s love for our food and the brand.”

Of course, this collaboration wouldn’t be complete without merch. The merch will release exclusively on cpfmmcdonalds.com on Oct. 3 at 11 a.m. ET.

The collection will only be available during a limited-time window, and of course while supplies last. The merch will consist of tees, hoodies, and collectibles to tell a story between two brands digging deep into nostalgia.

You can get a look at the happy meal and merch below.