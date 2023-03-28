Bossip Video

Bronny James has followed in the footsteps of his father LeBron James by stunning spectators in the McDonald’s All-American Dunk contest.

Almost 20 years ago a buzzing high school prospect named LeBron James put the world on notice by winning the 2003 McDonald’s All-American Slam Dunk Contest. At the time the hype for Bron was the highest the basketball world had ever seen. Everyone doubted he would ever live up to expectations but he’s clearly exceeded them.

Now it looks like it’s his son’s turn.

Bronny James Jr. is beginning his journey to the NBA with just as much pressure as his dad but he seems unphased. On Monday he followed in Lebron’s footsteps and competed in the McDonald’s All-American slam dunk contest.

The heir to the throne set the tone with a massive dunk that electrified the crowd. He received 10s from most of the James gang in attendance but ironically enough, his little sister Zhuri gave her big brother a 9. His first dunk was also especially amazing because he was still in his warm-up attire.

Later, Bronny still had a bag of tricks up his sleeve and put on a show with the help of his little brother Bryce. Bryce is reportedly 6’6 tall, only three inches shorter than Bronny, and for his last dunk, the athlete dunked over his sibling.

Bronny successfully showed that he’s learned a lot from his father yet has his own flavor.

Unfortunately, he finished second in the dunk competition but even with the loss, he’s still silencing skeptics.

For now, he is still undecided on his future after high school but recruits everywhere are still hopeful to land him.