1800 Tequila taps Carmelo Anthony for a limited edition holiday capsule collection featuring Varsity jackets, hoodies, and more.

With the holiday season upon us, it’s time to get your loved ones unique gifts that show you know them best and spent time on the perfect gift. If one of your loved ones happens to be a Tequila lover and a Carmelo Anthony fan 1800 Tequila has you covered. 1800 and the retired hooper have teamed up for a limited edition capsule collection just in time for the holidays. The bespoke items in the collection include a varsity jacket, hoodie, snapback, and fabric patches. Additionally, the items are priced perfectly with something for every budget.

According to a press release four different bundles are available to shop right now on 1800Tequila.com/HolidayDropShop.

Each bundle will include (1) 1800 Tequila x STAYME7O item, (1) bottle of 1800 Cristalino, & (1) 1800 Tequila x STAYME7O embroidered patch. 1800 Tequila x STAYME7O Varsity Jacket Set ($295) 1800 Tequila x STAYME7O Mantra Hoodie Set ($120) 1800 Tequila x STAYME7O Snapback Hat Set ($95) 1800 Tequila x STAYME7O Starter Kit ($65)

Proceeds from the capsule collection will benefit the Carmelo Anthony Foundation. Furthermore those proceeds will help refurbish local basketball courts in underserved communities.

If you’re looking for a unique gift others won’t have, look no further. Shopping for a sports fanatic can be tricky but this is a no-brainer and will leave them speechless on Christmas.

