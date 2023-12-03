Bossip Video

Angela Reese makes her long-awaited comeback with a warning for haters: “Just make sure that apology is as loud as the disrespect.”

The 21-year-old returned to the hardwood for the first time since the LSU Tigers played Kent State on November 14. Angel helped her team secure a victory over Virginia Tech, scoring 19 points and nine rebounds during her 29 minutes of play.

TMZ reports that during a post-game interview, Reese revealed the reason behind her 4-game absence. She took time away from the court for a mental health break with daily moral support from Shaq. The First-Team All-American explained that she did not want to be “a cancer in the locker room.”

As Angel walked into the press area, she quipped, “How happy are y’all to see me? I know y’all are. Let’s have some fun here,” before taking a seat.

After questioning began, she told journalists, “My mental health is the most important thing before anything. And I’m going to make sure I’m OK before anything. Because I don’t want to cause anything, harm or any cancer within the locker room.” She continued, “So, being able to take a reset to myself. Like I said before, I am human. I’m not just an athlete and that’s OK to do. Pro’s do it all the time.” Angel added, “So, whatever stories that were wrote and written, don’t believe everything you read. I’m back, and I’m happy, and I’m here. And I’m moving forward, and I’m gonna help take this team as far as I can.”

The Bayou Barbie has received support from some big names, including retired baller Shaquille O’Neal. Angel claims Shaq calls her daily to “check in.”

“Having supportive people has been really important to me,” she said. After naming her mother as the main character in her supporting cast, she said, “I talk to Shaq everyday. He FaceTimes me everyday. He checked on me. He called me every single day to make sure I was good. He told me everyday this too shall pass.” She continued, “He’s been here before. He knows what it takes and just being able to have somebody like that was something that was really good for me.” “He told me when I was right. He told me when I was wrong. He told me what I needed to do to get back to where I needed to be and I know he’s gonna call me after the game, if he hasn’t already.”

Watch Angel Reese's post-game interview below.

Angel Reese Returns With A Message About Disrespect After A Break From Playing

Following her team’s victory, Reese posted a cryptic message to Instagram on Friday, “Just make sure that apology is as loud as the disrespect,” she wrote.

Reese never named names in the post. It seemingly addressed those who negatively speculated why she was absent from the court. Some social media users blamed the hiatus on poor grades, while others attributed it to her bad attitude.

During Reese’s leave, Kia Brooks, the mother of her teammate, Flau’jae Johnson, took to Instagram with a message for the Greenville Regional MVP’s mother, Angel Webb Reese.

“You definitely know about grammar errors when your daughter got a 2.0-or-less grade point average,” she spewed. “Stop being petty, fake and hateful, and take responsibility for you and your daughter’s actions.”

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey’s refusal to bring clarity only intensified speculations, although she did admit “locker room issues” were the catalyst.

Upon beating Virginia Tech, Mulkey stated she was “proud of how [Angel] handled herself, proud she’s back to the Angel everybody knows. . . . There’s nothing but positive things about what happened on that floor.”

In addition to Reese’s return, Coach Mulkey nabbed her 700th victory. She became the fastest coach to reach this achievement in men’s and women’s collegiate basketball history.

Congrats all around!

Hopefully, whatever issues the team had were solved, and the ladies can keep their focus on basketball.