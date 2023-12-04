Bossip Video

The new week is here and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

Venus is in Scorpio from December 4-December 29, 2023. Whewww! This will be an intense transit and filled with sexually charged energy, drama and untimely break-ups and the entering of new unusual pairings. You may find yourself romantically leaning toward extreme ideals- which is fine – but check all passionate promises because many of them won’t be able to be fulfilled. Deep honest raw intimacy will be high on the list for many especially as we stare down a long cold winter at least here in North America. On the 6th, Neptune goes direct in Pisces which allows our creativity to be unleashed and with it our optimism and confidence. The only downside to this transit is that we may have trouble focusing on all of the things we wish to accomplish. To be honest I think these two transits are exceptional as long as you can keep the energies balanced with self-awareness and strategic action taking. Lets see what the stars have in store for you:) Did you know that you can book a psychic reading with ZYA at ASKZYA.COM?

CAPRICORN:

Think back- are you the same person from three years ago? Heavy transformation especially when it comes to emotional and mental maturity has been a primary theme for many Cappys. Be proud of how far many of you have come and take some time to really journal out where you have grown. RED FLAG: With this Venus in Scorpio transit many of you will be feeling quite sexually adventurous- slow down and make sure that your partner is truly up for the “shenighans” as you are. SWEET SPOT: Expect a welcome call from a long lost friend- “Reunited and it feels so good!” is what your heart will be singing.

