Ime Udoka and LeBron James engaged in an interesting back-and-forth that left bystanders confused and showed Bron in rare form.

During his 21 years in the National Basketball Association, LeBron James has never smudged his flawless image. He is always camera-ready and nothing ever seems to bother him. With all the attention, hype, and responsibility that comes with being the King naysayers are always ready to hate.

According to CBS Sports, during the Lakers and Rockets game head coach Ime Udoka took his chance to challenge the throne.

During the second quarter, Udoka and LeBron started tongue wrestling while courtside. Trash talk is normal but based on the reactions of nearby fans it was way deeper.

Leave it to social media to find the shaky audio and then try to decode what was allegedly said.

Udoka: “Stop b*tching” LeBron: “Nah that b*tch word ain’t cool…don’t use it so loosely” Udoka: “What are you gonna do about what I said? Walking over here like you’re gonna do something….soft ass boy”

Ime was ejected from the game after refs nearby heard the exchange and didn’t approve. Even tho social media is hard at work guessing what was said both LeBron and Ime played it off when asked about the dust-up in the post-game presser.

“We had some conversation and [the refs] didn’t like what they heard,” Udoka said. LeBron later said the conversation was discussing “how much we enjoyed Thanksgiving.”

Play

It’s nice to see both being mature but we all know it’s a front. We need to hear their unfiltered opinions on one another and the root of the problem.

Ime is probably on his last strike in the NBA and poking the bear and all-time leading scorer isn’t a great idea.