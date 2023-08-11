Bossip Video

The Los Angeles Lakers are finalizing plans to unveil a Kobe Bryant statue on Mamba Day 2024 which will feature Gigi Bryant.

For many fans, the devastating death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi in a helicopter crash still feels like a tragic fever dream.

The loss impacted every part of the world and still does in the present day. In Los Angeles, fresh murals still pop up paying tribute to Kobe and Gigi, and August is unofficially Mamba month with 8/8 and 8/24 both celebrated as Mamba Day.

According to The Daily Mail, the Lakers are finalizing plans to celebrate August 8, 2024, in a big way. Reportedly Jeanie Buss and the Lakers organization will be unveiling a Kobe Bryant statue outside of Crypto.com arena. The statue will also reportedly pay tribute to his daughter Gigi and Vanessa Bryant is said to be involved in the plans.

For now, an artist for the project hasn’t been selected but in due time the announcement will be made. Los Angeles residents and Laker fans have grown impatient waiting for the statue and have constantly asked for an update on social media. Hopefully, they can wait one more year for the ceremony which will surely draw a massive crowd filled with people from all over the globe.