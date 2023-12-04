Bossip Video

‘Tis the season to be merry… right? But not necessarily to be married — especially if we’re talking about MTV’s Help! I’m In A Secret Relationship!

We are excited to share an exclusive clip from MTV’s hit series Help! I’m In A Secret Relationship! upcoming episode airing this Tuesday, December 5 at 9PM ET/PT.

Help! I’m In A Secret Relationship! features hosts Travis Mills and Rahne Jones as they uncover more heartbreaking and shocking stories of people who believe they have true love in their lives, only to discover lies at the core of their relationships. These are the cautionary tales of people who believe they have found the love of their lives, only to discover lies at the core of their relationships. What if your true love is hiding a massive secret… and that secret is you?

Our clip for this week’s episode is all about a local Chicago couple, Ariel & Johnny…. And based on what we’ve seen thus far — Johnny is getting the side-eye from us.

Here’s the episode description:

Johnny slipped into Ariel’s DMs over a year ago and now they’re engaged! Ariel plays stepmother to Johnny’s son, but Johnny won’t let her meet the mother of his child and is hiding her from virtually every aspect of his life!

The clip below features Prince from VH1’s Black Ink Crew Chicago who just so happens to be Johnny’s brother There’s also a guest appearance from Don Brumfield during the episode.

Check out the exclusive clip below:

Play

Y’all, would you be done with Johnny after seeing that phone call?

Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship! airs two all-new back-to-back episodes Tuesday, December 5th starting at 9PM ET/PT on MTV

Use #MTVSecretRelationship and follow along with the show on Instagram, X and TikTok to keep up with Travis and Rahne’s journey as they uncover these secret relationships.

Stream full episodes of Help! I’m In A Secret Relationship! on MTV.com and the MTV App