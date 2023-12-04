Bossip Video

Kimora Lee Simmons and her family are safe and sound following a fire that broke out inside the 48-year-old model’s Los Angeles home.

On Dec. 2, Simmons took to Instagram to share pictures of the damage after a fire erupted inside her house. Several images shared to the entrepreneur’s Instagram account Saturday captured members of the Los Angeles Fire Department spraying water over a smoky blaze that was located near a fireplace inside the Baby Phat founder’s LA pad.

In her caption, Simmons confirmed that she and her kids were “fine” following the incident.

“My house caught fire. The kids and I are all fine,” Simmons wrote. “I cannot express the deepest gratitude to the numerous battalions, ladders, and units that attended to us for many hours today and quite possibly saved our lives,” she added. “THANK YOU!”

The womenswear entrepreneur is a proud mother of five children. Simmons shares daughters Ming, 23, and Aoki, 21 with her ex-husband Russell Simmons. The busy matriarch is also a mother to son Kenzo, 14, with ex-boyfriend, Djimon Hounsou, and son Wolfe, 8, with her estranged second husband Tim Leissner. In 2020, Simmons adopted her son, Gary, 10.

After the fire news hit social media, some netizens on Instagram speculated whether Sean “Diddy” Combs had anything to do with the blaze due to his alleged beef with the fashionista.

Social media detectives pointed to a 2004 article from New York Magazine in which writer, Phoebe Eaton, mentioned an incident where Combs allegedly threatened to hit a then-pregnant Simmons.

“There was a nasty cloudburst when Kimora said something to Combs and he threatened to hit her,” the article alleged.

Simmons added, “And I was pregnant! The moron!”

Combs “eventually got down on his knees in public to apologize” for his outburst, the article claimed.

After Cassie filed her explosive assault lawsuit against the famous record exec in November, Simmons allegedly shared a cryptic Instagram message about the eyebrow-raising case.

“As you sow, so shall you reap,” she wrote along with a heart emoji.

The timing was too coincidental for social media sleuths, who littered blog posts about the blaze with theories that Diddy might have done it. We even spied a comment saying authorities may need to “COMB” through all of the evidence.

Here are a few comments that stood out to us.

Do you think Kimora will clear the air about whether this was a case of an accident or arson?

What do you think? Is there something fishy going on?