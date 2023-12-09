Bossip Video

All the stars are down in Miami for Art Basel, including Offset. However, the lady by his side wasn’t his wifey Cardi B; it was his first love, his mom.

The father of five was the main attraction at D’USSE Cognac’s Art Basel party in Miami Friday night. He hit the stage to entertain the guests. Standing in the front row to cheer him on was his beautiful mother, Latabia Woodward.

Offset also took the time to celebrate his upcoming 32nd birthday on Dec, 14. While he, his mom, friends and guests partied, one special person was missing in action, his wife, Cardi B.

On Monday, breakup rumors circulated after fans online noticed the love birds unfollowed each other on Instagram along with cryptic social media messages.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Cardi B took to her Instagram story to write, “You know when you just outgrow relationships. I’m tired of protecting people’s feelings…I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST!”

Her husband responded to her sentiments by sharing a clip of Al Pacino’s “Scarface” character shouting, “Hey, f**k you, man! Who put this thing together? Me! Who do I trust? Me!” on his Story.

The next day Cardi went back to Instagram, this time hoping on live expressing her desire to lose “dead weight” before the new year commences.

“Don’t wait until the 25th or like three days before the new year,” she advised. “We keep saying every year, ‘New year, new me, new this, new that.’ B***h, I’m taking that s**t to the f**king heart!” She continued, “You gotta rid of dead weight and when it comes to dead weight, I’ll say mentality, procrastination, laziness and people.”

When it comes to staying booked and busy, even Cardi and Offset’s babies are pulling their weight.

Cardi B, Offset, And Their Children Kulture and Wave Star In Baby Shark’s Big Movie

Despite the back and forth, the pair continues moving like the family that they are. Nickelodeon’s new Baby Shark’s Big Movie starring Cardi B, Offset, and their children Kulture and Wave premiered Friday.

According to BET, the hip-hop family will all play their aquatic alter-egos in the animated children’s film arriving Dec. 8 on Nickelodeon and Paramount+. Cardi and Offset reprise their roles that made a splash, Sharki B and Offshark from Baby Shark’s Big Show! Meanwhile, the couple’s children, Kulture and Wave, will voice Kulture Sharki and Wavey Shark.

Fans are already loving the multitalented Cephus family’s performance. The power couple might need to consider taking over the animated world next. We all know Offset and Cardi love the kids!

Offset and Cardi B might be in rocky times right now, but we wish them all the luck in the midst of their situation, and congratulations on their many accomplishments this year!

Check out the Baby Shark’s Big Movie trailer below!