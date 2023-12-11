Bossip Video

The new week is here and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

We have a New Moon in Sagittarius December 12 which is great for focusing on big end of year goals or setting the stage for a powerful 2024. However on the very next day the 13th Mercury goes retrograde in Capricorn causing big and small delays in the “get it done” energy plane of the New Moon. Either way – still keep it moving -however give yourself and others grace for unexpected hiccups. The good thing is that this retrograde is short. It ends on Jan 1. A special note a lot of old flames will come back during this retrograde. High discernment will be vital. Lets see what the stars have in store for you:) Did you know that you can book a psychic reading with ZYA at ASKZYA.COM?

CAPRICORN:

This New Moon will bring a crap ton of clarity around a decision that you’ve been waffling over for quite some time. You’ll have to stay strong in that clarity and take swift action as many will oppose your POV. But you’re in the right so steady in your pursuit. RED FLAG: Check your feet and ankle bones if you’ve been having problems or recently was in an accident. SWEET SPOT: Sandalwood and cognac around an open fire will put you in a good mood this week – jump on this stat.

