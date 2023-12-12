Bossip Video

Pardison Fontaine is finally responding to the rumors surrounding his relationship with Megan Thee Stallion and he’s acting curiously clueless about what counts as cheating.

As previously reported after somewhat of a hiatus from music, Meg released her track, “Cobra” on Nov. 3. After listening to the song, fans immediately rushed to blame Pardison for their breakup, with Meg rapping about finding her man in bed with another woman.

“Pulled up, caught him cheatin’, gettin’ his d**k sucked in the same spot I’m sleepin’,” she raps on the song.

While she never mentioned anyone by name, listeners believed Thee Stallion was talking about Pardi, since that was her last public relationship. In response, he fired back with a diss track about his ex titled, “THEE PERSON.”

In his song, Fontaine shares his perspective of the split, claiming that Megan had lipo but lies to her fans about it. He also addresses her previous relationships while referencing her late mother.

“I asked you to your face did you f**k them n****/And you swore on your mother/I knew from then, I couldn’t trust her/More lies from the lips of a lover,” Pardi raps.

Now, in a new interview with Angela Yee on her Lip Service podcast, the songwriter admits he wasn’t entirely honest with his ex-girlfriend.

“That’s not what happened at all,” he said when asked if Megan actually caught him in bed with another woman.

But, when asked further about the alleged infidelity, Pardi had to ask, “What’s cheating?” before confessing to keeping things from Megan.

While he insisted he was never intimate with anybody else during their relationship, Fontaine asked, “Is hiding text messages cheating?”

When the hosts told him that cheating is anything you have to hide from your partner, Pardi replied, “In that regard, yeah. I’d say so.”

As you can imagine, Megan’s fans are none too pleased with Pardi’s “confusion” and they’re accusing him of doing “boy math.”

