Check out why Nicki Minaj seemingly shaded Megan Thee Stallion, Iggy Azalea, and Latto after the jump!

The reference stems from rapper Tory Lanez’s August conviction for shooting Megan in the feet. The public later learned that the Aussie wrote a character letter to the judge on the entertainer’s behalf.

‘”Stay in your Tory lane, b***h, I’m not Iggy,” Nicki spit over a heavily-based beat produced by ATL Jacob.

The Barbz raved after hearing Nicki’s fifth studio album released today that featured the fan-favorite track, “FTCU,” an acronym for “f**k the club up.”

According to the Daily Mail , the legendary rapstress dropped her highly anticipated project, Pink Friday 2, on her 41st trip around the sun, and Minaj wasn’t afraid to get a little messy.

Barbz Fueled The Beef With Megan Thee Stallion, But Nicki Minaj Said It Was Bigger Than Bars

The super freaky girls collaborated on a track entitled “Hot Girl Summer” but seemed to have a falling out soon after. On Queen Radio, Nicki shared a story about a rapper encouraging her to drink while pregnant during an episode of her podcast. Fans immediately thought she was referring to the rapper with the horse moniker.

Minaj said, “Imagine telling someone you didn’t want to drink because you were, you know at the time possibly pregnant…because you were actively trying to have a baby…Imagine that person saying, ‘Oh girl, you can go to the clinic!’ Nicki continued, “Imagine posting photos that you are pregnant and the person doesn’t even like it or say congratulations but then when you post that Beyonce sent you flowers congratulating you… the person then tries to attempt to send you flowers thinking ‘Oh, I can use this opportunity as I use everyone else.” “She’ll post that I sent her flowers. I didn’t even let them sh**s in my mother f****n house”, she snerred.

Minaj — born Onika Tanya Maraj — failed to name the rapper in question, but a fan decided to mention Megan about the tale. The Texan took the bait.

The fan wrote,

“@theestallion Nicki Minaj is accusing you of encouraging abortion & child endangerment w/ alcohol.. This isn’t something to stay quiet on,” a user tweeted. Megan thee Stallion retweeted that statement and wrote, “LIE”.

The “Savage” singer’s denial fell upon deaf ears as fans continued to berate the Houston Hottie.

“No names were mentioned but u were first to respond? Oh baby the shoe fits,” @printpinkpop wrote. Meg repoonded, “So this person didn’t mention me?” before promoting her album, Traumazine.

Nicki later gave birth to a son she lovingly refers to as Papa Bear with her husband, Kenneth Petty, on Sept. 30.

Latto & Nicki Minaj Previously Exchanged Shots Online And In The Booth, But Iggy Azalea Wanted No “Super Bass” Smoke

Iggy didn’t appear to have beef with Nicki prior to the mention on “FTCU.” In fact, after the New York Post named the Australian mom in an article detailing a “history of Nicki Minaj’s feuds,” she tweeted, “Why am I in this? We’ve never said anything bad about one another. Y’all weird.”

Nicki never co-signed Azalea’s claims. However, the “Fancy” rapper now has reason to clap back, although most fans would prefer a diss track from the lyrically sound Stallion. Rap lovers have been anxiously awaiting the female version of the Jay-Z and Nas’ rap beef, but if Megan dropped a diss track, there’s a chance Nicki wouldn’t respond.

It was crickets after Remy Ma released the highly disrespectful diss record, “ShEther” against Onika in Feb. 2017. Many Hip Hop heads declared the New Yorker could no longer claim she was the “Queen of Rap” after ignoring the earth-shattering track.

Social media also surmised Nicki threw shade at Grammy-winning rapper, Latto, on another track from the album called, “Fallin’ For You.”

“Picture not listenin’ when I said you would dread that/I mean locs, ho, you’s a chop ho/ I’m number one, y’all go argue over top four …”

Latto took shots at Nicki on her song “Put It On Da Floor,” released earlier this year and added Nicki’s arch nemesis Cardi B. to the remix.

As BOSSIP previously reported, the entertainers have publicly bickered several times. Latto posted a recording of an argument between her and the Caribbean gyal to prove Minaj was a “40-year-old bully.”

Despite several delays of Pink Friday 2, the Barbz are reveling in what they call another “classic” album from the “Barbie World” rapper.

Nicki is undoubtedly “a star — sheriff badge” who runs “Gag City.” The Harajuku Barbie is clearly taking no prisoners.