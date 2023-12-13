Bossip Video

A 2-day celebration of Black art, fashion, and culture recently brought celebs, influencers, and artists out in Miami.

EBONY FWD presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar was bristling with Black excellence at Art Basel.

On Saturday and Sunday, 11 thriving artists including Tracy Guiteau, Morel Doucet, Michi Meko, Cheryl Fox, Charity Palmer, and Jon Moody showcased their work to throngs of people amid a stunning backdrop.

For artist Jon Moody, the event gave him a chance to showcase Free, a piece that graced the cover of EBONY, “symbolizing liberation and rebirth, which encapsulates transformation and provokes reflection.”

He also featured No Ordinary Love and Broken the latter of which is described as a personal favorite of the artist, which “delves into the theme of overexertion and its impacts.”

“My art is a conduit for challenging the pressing issues of our era,” Moody told EBONY about his artwork. “It goes beyond mere aesthetics; it’s crafted to spark thought and ignite conversations about the collective challenges we face as a society.”

In addition to the artwork, EBONY FWD featured entertainment via Chance The Rapper…

and Mariah the Scientist…

as well as small plates of culinary perfection prepared by celebrity Chef Amaris.

Seen on the EBONY FWD scene was Miami rap legend Trina…

Vivica A. Fox…

actress Amanda Booz…

and Lakeyah.

What do YOU think about EBONY FWD’s Art Basel takeover?