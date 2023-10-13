Bossip Video

Young Thug has released a new track from jail titled “From A Man” and his boo Mariah The Scientist has followed suit with her track “From A Woman.”

Earlier this week, Mariah The Scientist was stopped for a quick interview and doubled down about her stance on riding for Young Thug. Despite him being locked up as part of the YSL Rico Case Mariah says she’s staying down for her man.

Now according to Complex, Mariah and her man have found a unique way to mark their relationship by dropping complimentary tracks.

Late Thursday, both artists released songs, and Young Thug’s was appropriately titled “From A Man.” He teased the track on social media and posted the cover with men’s dress shoes.

Don’t stand him up beside me Big dawg told me, “Get the check like Nike” I think the Tarzan movie was about me They way I’m movin’ in the streets Real up inside me, got me comin’ home nightly I fell in love with your thongs most likely A real redbone tryna come wife me No one night, more like nightly

Mariah followed suit and released “From A Woman” after teasing it earlier by posting the cover art featuring a set of women’s red high heels.

I roll the dice and take a chance Won’t let no one say I can’t Won’t call you Slime ’cause it don’t fit I see you as more than this I bought dreams not to mention You pay me back and then some We made a pact to listen And now I wonder what I was missing

With Thugger behind bars, his song isn’t as direct as Mariah’s but it’s still sweet that he was able to make it happen.

Hopefully, Thug’s legal team is victorious so that he and Mariah The Scientist can have their happily ever after.