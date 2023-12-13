A famous YouTube vlogger is facing criticism for her decision to undergo a Brazilian Butt Lift ( BBL), apparently for the lord and the betterment of the baaaaawdy of Christ.

On Dec. 12, 25-year-old YouTuber Sophiology was flooded with questions and a slew of hilarious commentary after she posted a video in which she claimed she received “a Christian BBL.”

“This surgery that I had, a lot of people have had it and they did not wake up. But God woke me up and it’s been six weeks and I’m healing so well,” the beauty vlogger, who boasts over 500,000 subscribers, explained.

I have still not figured out how to tell God, thank you. Like even beyond the surgery, he still keeps me safe, sound, provided for and protected every day. Like how can I even catch up to say thank you, besides continuing to give him praise publicly, as much nonsense as I get back for it? I don’t know any other way to say thank you.”

Sophiology – the self-proclaimed “fine babe” – said that while she respects women who prefer to maintain their natural bodies, she decided to get her BBL because it gave her a confidence boost.

“I’m not personally that person. I’m here for anything that makes you look better, feel better, have more confidence and just enjoy your life.”

Hilariously, the social media star never really explained what “a Christian BBL” was, but the star told fans that she was quickly pummeled with criticism when she posted a YouTube video detailing her tough recovery process post-op Nov. 11.

“Some comments were just too judgmental. And the fact that the people who left these comments knew that when I posted that video, I was freshly out of surgery —like I’m two weeks post-op right now,” she explained. “I was in a ridiculous amount of pain — incision still open — and they still didn’t hold back from saying certain things. It’s so inconsiderate. I’m not saying that supporting me is supporting every move I make. You don’t have to agree with everything that I do. I never expected everyone to agree with all my life’s choices,” the vlogger added. “This was my personal choice.”

Sophiology thanked all of the fans who showed her “love “ and sent “well wishes” throughout her recovery process.

“Whether you liked my choice to do this or not, you were still loving and showed kindness. Even when you saw me being ridiculed in the comments, you didn’t join, you just cared that I was okay and safe. I appreciate you so much,” the God-fearing baddie added.

X Users Can’t Quit Laughing Over Sophiology’s “Christian BBL”

Social media users are sharing their thoughts about the YouTube star’s holy BBL and the comments are hilarious.

On X, formerly Twitter, netizens were perplexed by Sophiology’s holy BBL. Some were eager to know how it was “Christian.” Other users pondered whether she had to do something a little unholy to pay for the expensive procedure that reportedly costs anywhere from $5,000 to $15,000, according to The New York Times.

On a more serious note, BBLs can be incredibly risky. The buttocks contain many blood vessels and veins. Too much fat injected into the area can cause fat to flood into blood vessels located in the area, resulting in life-threatening blood clots that can travel to the lungs, heart or brain, according to the NHS. It’s important to consult with a credible and trusted plastic surgeon.

Now we’re super curious about what in the world makes a BBL “Christian. Maybe you all can offer your insight in the comments below.

