A famous YouTube vlogger is facing criticism for her decision to undergo a Brazilian Butt Lift ( BBL), apparently for the lord and the betterment of the baaaaawdy of Christ.
On Dec. 12, 25-year-old YouTuber Sophiology was flooded with questions and a slew of hilarious commentary after she posted a video in which she claimed she received “a Christian BBL.”
A Christian bbl is just 😑🤦🏾♀️ #christianbbl pic.twitter.com/4oKXst415n
— Cam (@shewaveent) December 13, 2023
“This surgery that I had, a lot of people have had it and they did not wake up. But God woke me up and it’s been six weeks and I’m healing so well,” the beauty vlogger, who boasts over 500,000 subscribers, explained.
I have still not figured out how to tell God, thank you. Like even beyond the surgery, he still keeps me safe, sound, provided for and protected every day. Like how can I even catch up to say thank you, besides continuing to give him praise publicly, as much nonsense as I get back for it? I don’t know any other way to say thank you.”
Edo Babes don’t carry last 💅🏽 pic.twitter.com/VIfwqym57x
— SOPHIOLOGY (@Sophiologyy) July 26, 2020
Sophiology – the self-proclaimed “fine babe” – said that while she respects women who prefer to maintain their natural bodies, she decided to get her BBL because it gave her a confidence boost.
“I’m not personally that person. I’m here for anything that makes you look better, feel better, have more confidence and just enjoy your life.”
Hilariously, the social media star never really explained what “a Christian BBL” was, but the star told fans that she was quickly pummeled with criticism when she posted a YouTube video detailing her tough recovery process post-op Nov. 11.
“Some comments were just too judgmental. And the fact that the people who left these comments knew that when I posted that video, I was freshly out of surgery —like I’m two weeks post-op right now,” she explained. “I was in a ridiculous amount of pain — incision still open — and they still didn’t hold back from saying certain things. It’s so inconsiderate. I’m not saying that supporting me is supporting every move I make. You don’t have to agree with everything that I do. I never expected everyone to agree with all my life’s choices,” the vlogger added. “This was my personal choice.”
Sophiology thanked all of the fans who showed her “love “ and sent “well wishes” throughout her recovery process.
“Whether you liked my choice to do this or not, you were still loving and showed kindness. Even when you saw me being ridiculed in the comments, you didn’t join, you just cared that I was okay and safe. I appreciate you so much,” the God-fearing baddie added.
If you’re @ ing me and you didn’t watch the video…. You’re wasting your throat & stressing yourself
— SOPHIOLOGY (@Sophiologyy) December 13, 2023
You know what’s crazy..
Jesus still loves me….
🤯
— SOPHIOLOGY (@Sophiologyy) December 12, 2023
X Users Can’t Quit Laughing Over Sophiology’s “Christian BBL”
Social media users are sharing their thoughts about the YouTube star’s holy BBL and the comments are hilarious.
On X, formerly Twitter, netizens were perplexed by Sophiology’s holy BBL. Some were eager to know how it was “Christian.” Other users pondered whether she had to do something a little unholy to pay for the expensive procedure that reportedly costs anywhere from $5,000 to $15,000, according to The New York Times.
now what the hell is a christian bbl? 😭 https://t.co/gQqbIK43Th
— kendall roy’s vocal coach (@visenyasdaughtr) December 12, 2023
A Christian BBL??? pic.twitter.com/sGIRWJZihL
— Toni💎 (@thestonefoxxx) December 13, 2023
On a more serious note, BBLs can be incredibly risky. The buttocks contain many blood vessels and veins. Too much fat injected into the area can cause fat to flood into blood vessels located in the area, resulting in life-threatening blood clots that can travel to the lungs, heart or brain, according to the NHS. It’s important to consult with a credible and trusted plastic surgeon.
Checking out her Christian BBL pic.twitter.com/Cr3MpEih5A https://t.co/YD5yQRtV7A
— Man Eat Steak, Pork, Chitlins. Woman Eat Salad. (@WhatUpJT_) December 13, 2023
Now we’re super curious about what in the world makes a BBL “Christian. Maybe you all can offer your insight in the comments below.
See more Christian BBL reactions on the flip.
me after my Christian BBL pic.twitter.com/fpraoeGOgn
— justice (@justicexlambiIy) December 12, 2023
When she walk in the sanctuary with the Christian BBL pic.twitter.com/Fz5oz8fwj7
— Big Hollywood (@ChefWaites) December 12, 2023
When his wife got that Christian BBL & he found out she was cheating w/ the church photographer… pic.twitter.com/eY6eKhRRFk
— Van (@vanman_1000) December 12, 2023
Don’t come around me if your bbl not christian
— G (@_Gdash) December 13, 2023
A Christian BBL is getting the pastor you fuckng to pay for it. pic.twitter.com/ZA58BLnI7W
— ✊🏾Chris The Filmmaker ☥ (@_MrDavison) December 13, 2023
What is a “Christian BBL”? y’all play in Jesus Christ face everyday on these platforms smh shawty in a rude awakening, God don’t like ugly.
— BIG MEL ♚ (@BIGMEL____) December 13, 2023
Continue Slideshow
Christian BBL is when you have to fight thru the supportive gays + hoes cheering you on as you walk into the clinic pic.twitter.com/u1sSLpqDa5
— . (@TyrannyBanks) December 13, 2023
me and my christian bbl on our way to church come sunday pic.twitter.com/CzCFigu670
— BEY-Z🐝⬡⬢⸻fan account (@beyzhive) December 13, 2023
What’s a Christian BBL? Christians are the most hypocritical people. Girl just say you’re just as vain as the baddies and wanted a big ass. Christianity will have people lying to themselves for the sake of not being of the world. https://t.co/JuQ5MCwfPL
— The Fuckin Supreme ♊️ (@PandorasCashBox) December 13, 2023
-
Bad & Boujee: Our Hollywood Faves Dripped Decadently For The Academy Museum Gala
-
Balenci Bardi: Cardi B Makes Her Debut On The Catwalk For Balenciaga Fall '24 Show
-
Destiny's Child Reunites & Celebs 'Alien Superstar' Slay At Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Film World Premiere
-
So Stunning: Keke Palmer, Janelle Monáe, Tamar Braxton, Coco Jones, & More Attend 2023 BET Soul Train Awards
-
Fashion Icon Honoree Serena Williams Takes Center Stage At The 2023 CFDA Awards
-
'Fashion Killa' Writer Sowmya Krishnamurthy Talks Lil Kim's Style Influence And The KanYe Interview That Did Not Happen
-
Who Wins The Jollof Wars? #SavorTheCulture Gets A Taste Of Senegal's OG Recipe From Brooklyn's Café Rue Dix
-
Front Row It Girls Teyana Taylor, Karrueche And Coco Jones Support Phillip Lim's Return To The Runway
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.