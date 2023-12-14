Bossip Video

Yet another company is cutting ties with Diddy as more sexual assault allegations against the entertainer continue to emerge.

According to reports from Variety, a reality show that was set to follow Sean “Diddy” Combs’ family has been scrapped at Hulu. This comes following multiple sexual assault lawsuits being filed against the Bad Boy mogul.

The show was in the early stages of development with the working title “Diddy+7,” and was being produced by James Corden’s production company, Fulwell 73.

The first lawsuit against Combs was filed by Cassie on Nov. 16. In her suit, she alleged that her ex-boyfriend had raped and beat her over a period of a decade. Though the music mogul denied any wrongdoing through a lawyer, the former couple settled the suit just one day later.

Less than a week later, Joie Dickerson-Neal alleged in a suit that Combs “drugged, sexually assaulted and abused” her and that she was the victim of “revenge porn” created and distributed by the rapper.

A third lawsuit came from a Jane Doe who claims that Diddy and R&B singer Aaron Hall took turns raping her and her friend at Hall’s apartment sometime between 1990 and 1991. Then, another Jane Doe came forward, claiming that Combs, Bad Boy Entertainment president Harve Pierre and a third man raped her when she was 17.

While Diddy continues to deny these allegations, companies associated with the entertainer keep cutting ties.

According to reports from Rolling Stone, a whopping 18 companies have severed ties with Combs over the past month.

Annette Njau, the founder of luxury bag, eyewear and apparel company House of Takura, told the outlet that she cut ties with the Diddy-founded digital marketplace Empower Global after learning of Cassie’s lawsuit.