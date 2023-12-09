Harve Pierre, the ex-president of Bad Boy Records, has spoken out against atrocious allegations of sexual assault against him and Sean “Diddy” Combs.

TMZ reports Pierre slammed all claims of wrongdoing and accused the alleged victim of being money-hungry.

“This is a tale of fiction,” Pierre claims. “I have never participated in, witnessed, nor heard of anything like this, ever. These disgusting allegations are false and a desperate attempt for financial gain.” The record exec continued, “I will vigorously protect my reputation and defend my name. Those who know me recognize that these claims are not true.”

The Latest Lawsuit Accuses Diddy And Pierre Of Allegedly Sex Trafficking And Gang Raping A 17-Year-Old

An anonymous woman accused Harve of coercing her into traveling on a private jet to meet with Diddy as a minor. As BOSSIP previously reported, she alleges Pierre and the Bad Boy founder assaulted her in a recording studio bathroom. Her lawsuit described a horrific scene, including Harve allegedly smoking crack cocaine from a soft drink can shortly before the alleged assault.

Again, Pierre vehemently denied these allegations.

“Brother Love” has also publicly declared his innocence in a statement posted to Instagram — co-signing Pierre’s sentiments that the case was simply a money grab.

“Enough is enough,” the post read. “For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday.” “Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth”, he asserted.

The woman who is listed as Jane Doe in court documents also named a “Third Assailant” that participated in the gang rape when she was just 17 years old. Diddy was around 34 years of age at the time. The woman stated the third individual accompanied Pierre when he approached her at a lounge in Michigan before enticing her to take the trip to Comb’s studio in New York City.

Upon arriving, she insists the men plied her with alcohol and drugs. “viciously gang raped” her “one after the other,” the suit claims.

“As alleged in the complaint, Defendants preyed on a vulnerable high school teenager as part of a sex trafficking scheme that involved plying her with drugs and alcohol and transporting her by private jet to New York City where she was gang raped by the three individual defendants at Mr. Combs’ studio,” the alleged victim’s attorney, Douglas H. Wigdor said in a statement. “The depravity of these abhorrent acts has, not surprisingly, scarred our client for life.”

Sean’s statement to PEOPLE read, “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy,” he said.

The billionaire businessman added, “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

Read more about the additional sexual assault lawsuits filed against Diddy and Harve Pierre after the jump.