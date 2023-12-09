Harve Pierre, the ex-president of Bad Boy Records, has spoken out against atrocious allegations of sexual assault against him and Sean “Diddy” Combs.
TMZ reports Pierre slammed all claims of wrongdoing and accused the alleged victim of being money-hungry.
“This is a tale of fiction,” Pierre claims. “I have never participated in, witnessed, nor heard of anything like this, ever. These disgusting allegations are false and a desperate attempt for financial gain.”
The record exec continued, “I will vigorously protect my reputation and defend my name. Those who know me recognize that these claims are not true.”
The Latest Lawsuit Accuses Diddy And Pierre Of Allegedly Sex Trafficking And Gang Raping A 17-Year-Old
An anonymous woman accused Harve of coercing her into traveling on a private jet to meet with Diddy as a minor. As BOSSIP previously reported, she alleges Pierre and the Bad Boy founder assaulted her in a recording studio bathroom. Her lawsuit described a horrific scene, including Harve allegedly smoking crack cocaine from a soft drink can shortly before the alleged assault.
Again, Pierre vehemently denied these allegations.
“Brother Love” has also publicly declared his innocence in a statement posted to Instagram — co-signing Pierre’s sentiments that the case was simply a money grab.
“Enough is enough,” the post read. “For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday.”
“Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth”, he asserted.
The woman who is listed as Jane Doe in court documents also named a “Third Assailant” that participated in the gang rape when she was just 17 years old. Diddy was around 34 years of age at the time. The woman stated the third individual accompanied Pierre when he approached her at a lounge in Michigan before enticing her to take the trip to Comb’s studio in New York City.
Upon arriving, she insists the men plied her with alcohol and drugs. “viciously gang raped” her “one after the other,” the suit claims.
“As alleged in the complaint, Defendants preyed on a vulnerable high school teenager as part of a sex trafficking scheme that involved plying her with drugs and alcohol and transporting her by private jet to New York City where she was gang raped by the three individual defendants at Mr. Combs’ studio,” the alleged victim’s attorney, Douglas H. Wigdor said in a statement. “The depravity of these abhorrent acts has, not surprisingly, scarred our client for life.”
Sean’s statement to PEOPLE read, “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy,” he said.
The billionaire businessman added, “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”
Read more about the additional sexual assault lawsuits filed against Diddy and Harve Pierre after the jump.
Other Women Filed Lawsuits Accusing Diddy & Harve Pierre Of Sexual Assault In The Past Month
This is the latest woman who has come forward with allegations against the music mogul. The first to break her silence was Diddy’s former longtime partner, Cassie Ventura. The singer filed litigation under the Adult Survivors Act. The case ultimately settled out of court for an undisclosed amount.
In addition, Joi Dickerson-Neal accused Diddy of drugging and raping her in a lawsuit filed on Nov. 23 when she was a college student at Syracuse University in 1991. She claims the entertainer shared a video of the alleged assault with his peers in the music industry. Diddy claims the woman’s story is a complete fabrication.
Combs was accused of rape by a third woman in a lawsuit filed in November at the New York County Supreme Court. According to the document secured by PEOPLE, Jane Doe contends Combs and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall raped her and a friend 30 years ago in New York.
A rep for the rapper told PEOPLE, “These are fabricated claims falsely alleging misconduct from over 30 years ago and filed at the last minute. This is nothing but a money grab. Because of Mr. Combs’ fame and success, he is an easy target for anonymous accusers who lie without conscience or consequence for financial benefit.”
The statement continued, “The New York Legislature surely did not intend or expect the Adult Survivors Act to be exploited by scammers. The public should be skeptical and not rush to accept these bogus allegations.”
The spokesperson for Combs told PEOPLE, “This last-minute lawsuit is an example of how a well-intentioned law can be turned on its head. Ms. Dickerson’s 32-year-old story is made up and not credible. Mr. Combs never assaulted her, and she implicates companies that did not exist. This is purely a money grab and nothing more.”
A Former Assistant Sued Harve Pierre For Allegedly Sexually Harassing And Assaulting Her
Another November lawsuit listed Pierre, Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Enterprises, LLC, and Bad Boy Records as defendants. The filing accused the entities of failing “to properly supervise Pierre, properly supervise Plaintiff, and protect Plaintiff from a known danger, and, thereby, enabled Pierre’s sexual assaults of Plaintiff.” It also claims they “knew or should have known that Pierre was not fit to be in a position of authority.”
A former assistant of Pierre’s also claims the producer-songwriter sexually harassed and assaulted her. The documents stated the former Bad Boy employee “used his position of authority” to “groom, exploit, and sexually assault her.”
The anonymous assistant claims sexual assaults occurred on “multiple occasions in New York City and other locations throughout the country.” Her filing asserts the ordeal between 2016 and 2017 resulted in “physical, psychological, and emotional injuries.”
The accused parties deny the pending allegations as they prepare to defend themselves legally.
We’ll keep you posted on the outcome.
Continue Slideshow
-
Bad & Boujee: Our Hollywood Faves Dripped Decadently For The Academy Museum Gala
-
Balenci Bardi: Cardi B Makes Her Debut On The Catwalk For Balenciaga Fall '24 Show
-
Destiny's Child Reunites & Celebs 'Alien Superstar' Slay At Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Film World Premiere
-
So Stunning: Keke Palmer, Janelle Monáe, Tamar Braxton, Coco Jones, & More Attend 2023 BET Soul Train Awards
-
Fashion Icon Honoree Serena Williams Takes Center Stage At The 2023 CFDA Awards
-
'Fashion Killa' Writer Sowmya Krishnamurthy Talks Lil Kim's Style Influence And The KanYe Interview That Did Not Happen
-
Who Wins The Jollof Wars? #SavorTheCulture Gets A Taste Of Senegal's OG Recipe From Brooklyn's Café Rue Dix
-
Front Row It Girls Teyana Taylor, Karrueche And Coco Jones Support Phillip Lim's Return To The Runway
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.