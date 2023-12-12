Bossip Video

After a hot mic “hate being married” moment, numerous attempts at reconciliation, and copious court filings, Kenya Moore is finally free from her marriage to Marc Daly.

The Real Housewife of Atlanta, 52, announced to PEOPLE Tuesday that her marriage to the Soco BK owner is officially legally over.

“After more than three years of litigation, I have finally been granted a divorce,” said Moore in an exclusive statement about the private mediation. “I want to thank everyone who prayed for and uplifted me when I needed it the most.”

She continued,

“I’m excited for this next chapter in my life and being the best mom I can be for my daughter, Brooklyn. As a hopeless romantic, I still believe my forever person exists and know I’ll have my happily ever after ending after all.”

The couple who wed in a secret ceremony without Bravo cameras in June 2017, welcomed Brooklyn in November 2018. They later split in September 2019 and attempted to reconcile before Marc confirmed that they’d broken up again in January 2021. Kenya then filed for divorce that May noting that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

Kenya has been adamant that she’s ready to put her marriage behind her, and on #RHOA, she called the divorce the “world’s longest.”

She also recently said that her restaurateur ex “ruined” their marriage and alleged that he’s been an absentee dad to their 5-year-old.

“He wants me to pay his bills and some payment no one understands what the payment is for, but that’s not holding up the divorce because I would pay him whatever to go away,” said Kenya on Carlos King’s Reality With The King podcast. “He is trying to undo my rights to Brooklyn when it comes to TV appearances because he is now doing a reality TV show.”

She continued,

“This is a man who hasn’t seen his daughter for a total of two days in two years,” explained Kenya to Carlos King. “So what he’s trying to do is trump up charges so he can have me sign off on her appearing in his show and that is what has held up the divorce because if it was other things I’d sign off.” “‘You want this money? Here, I’ll make more.”





Congrats to Kenya on FINALLY closing this chapter in her life.

