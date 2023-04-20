Bossip Video

Kenya Moore’s divorce is STILL ongoing amid news that her estranged husband has been abandoned by his attorney just weeks before they go to trial.

Citing court documents, Radar Online reports that attorney Regina Edwards notified the court last week of her decision to be withdrawn from Marc Daly’s case. Edwards noted Marc has 10 days to object — however, if he does not, the restaurateur remains responsible for prepping for trial and securing new representation.

The lawyer clearly also noted that the trial scheduled for May 22, 2023, would continue stating, “said proceedings will not be affected by the undersigned’s withdrawal.”

As previously reported, Kenya filed for divorce from Daly in May 2021 after years of alleged reconciliations, relentless rumors, and couples counseling. In the divorce documents, Kenya claimed their marriage was “irretrievably broken” without a sliver of hope to reconcile and listed September 19, 2019, as their date of separation. She also said they’ve been in a “bonafide state of separation since that date.”

Kenya demanded sole physical and legal custody of their daughter, Brooklyn Daly, who was born in 2018. Before the former beauty queen filed for divorce, she filed a legal case for custody over Brooklyn where Marc attempted to prevent their daughter from filming The Real Housewives of Atlanta unless he gave the green light.

The judge stated he was “not convinced, and no evidence has been shown, that” Kenya would place Brooklyn in “any environment that might not be in the minor child’s best interest, or may in any way be considered dangerous or inappropriate.”

The order stated, “The evidence has further shown that if [Kenya] is not able to involve the minor child, that it could negatively impact her ability to make money, or even be employed.”

Marc Daly Still Wants Claims To Kenya’s Moore Manor

In the divorce petition, Kenya also noted that “the parties have acquired other joint personal property as a result of their marriage by way of gifts or joint purchases which must be equitably divided as well as marital debt which must be equitably divided.

Radar also reports that Marc is also asking for the court to award him his “separate real and personal property” but he still wants an “equitable division of the parties’ marital residence a.k.a the housewife’s Moore Manor. According to Daly, their marital residence was the home Kenya purchased in Georgia so he’s entitled to part of it and he wants Kenya to pay his legal fees. Kenya And Marc Married In Secret In 2017 Without #RHOA Camersa Rolling, Tried To Reconcile Several Times Kenya and Marc have continuously made headlines since they jumped the broom in 2017 and their marriage quickly unraveled before the public’s eye. Marc told Madame Noire in 2021, he was ready to move forward with the divorce and prior to that, Kenya told a divorce attorney that ending their relationship was “not something she initially wanted,” but Marc informed her that he was ready to make a public announcement. The news came amid a #RHOA meltdown at his Black Man Lab charity event seen in season 12. He infamously said he “hated being married” and berated her during an Uber ride. The next day divorce news hit the internet but it didn’t take long for the couple to return to marriage counseling, citing they were unsure of where they wanted their marriage to go. Rumors of reconciliation began to make their rounds after the pair attended Brooklyn’s birthday celebration together and enjoyed a family vacation after the June 2021 divorce filing. This is a complicated relationship to say the least.

