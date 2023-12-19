Bossip Video

Are you ready for the new Mr.& Mrs. Smith?

Donald Glover is entering his action hero era in Prime Video’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith–a “relatable” reimagining of the 2005 film starring Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt as dueling assassins hired by competing agencies to take each other out.

In this version, two lonely strangers (Glover as John Smith and Maya Erskine as Jane Smith) land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travels, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan, per the official synopsis.

“The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone.

Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier: espionage or marriage?”

Check out the trailer below:

Created by Francesca Sloane (Atlanta) and Donald Glover, the buzzy series boasts a star-studded guest cast including Michaela Coel, Alexander Skarsgård, Eiza González, Sarah Paulson, Sharon Horgan, Ron Perlman, Billy Campbell, Úrsula Corberó, Paul Dano, John Turturro, Parker Posey, and Wagner Moura.

“Why do people even get married anymore? Half of it ends in divorce — what’s the purpose?” said Glover in an interview with EW. “Let’s make a show dealing with relationships, but from this point of view, centering more on really what a marriage is and trust and teamwork and loneliness and all that stuff. I just wanted it to be something that spoke to people right now because in a time of abundance, why do we feel lonely? The movie wasn’t about that.”

In celebration of the series, matchmaking maven/relationship expert Dr. Stacii Jae Johnson hosted a special Speed Dating event that brought together eligible Atlanta singles for laughs, potential connections, and maybe-marriage (orrr not).

The exclusive affair was a good time with delicious eats, themed cocktails, engaging games, and appearances by Jessie Woo, President of Morris Brown College Dr. Kevin James, MSNBC Contributor Jason Johnson, radio personality Shari Nycole, and more.

Check out more of the selects from the event below:

All eight episodes of Mr. & Mrs. Smith will be available to stream on February 2, 2024, exclusively on Prime Video.