Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was hospitalized after falling and breaking his hip during a concert in Los Angeles.

As Father Time wraps his arm around us, we all can hope we can age gracefully like NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. At the young age of 76, the OG is always active and hitting events like he’s 21, but years of playing professional sports can put a beating on every athlete’s body no matter how healthy they are.

According to TMZ, Kareem’s business partner Deborah Morales recently confirmed that he is currently hospitalized.

The reason for the hospitalization stems from a fall that happened while he was enjoying a concert in Los Angeles. The Lakers star reportedly took an accidental tumble that shattered his hip.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Morales offered an update on the NBA legend.

“Last night, while attending a concert, Kareem suffered an accidental fall and shattered his hip. He will have surgery today,” Abdul-Jabbar’s longtime business partner, Deborah Morales, said in a statement. “We are all deeply appreciative of all the support for Kareem, especially from the Los Angeles Fire Department who assisted Kareem on site, and the amazing medical team and doctors at UCLA Hospital who are taking great care of Kareem now,” she adds.

Kareem has been more active than usual this year thanks to LeBron James breaking the NBA scoring record he previously held. He also stays pretty busy with his philanthropic work and giving back to the community. We wish him a speedy recovery.