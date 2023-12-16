Uh, happy birthday?

Social media is ABLAZE over Cardi B going OFF on Offset on IG Live a day after the Migos rapper celebrated his 32nd birthday at “Club Offset” in Miami.

The big blowup comes just days after Cardi confirmed that she’s single amid months-long rumors of a split between her and Offset.

While she didn’t provide any further details, she did express optimism about her “new beginning.”

Fast-forward to earlier today where the “WAP” rapper blasted her estranged husband online despite him celebrating a birthday.

In the first of a few viral moments, she tagged Offset directly in a tweet, writing, “you a b***h a** n***** …and trust me imma f***in’ take it there!”

She went on to write in another post, “Muf****s will try you when you at ya lowest and your most vulnerable time.. you out here feeling yourself but trust me the tables turn.”

She also took to Instagram Live where she lashed out at Offset while audibly upset, saying, “you’ve really been doing me dirty after so many f***ing years that I motherf***ing helped your a**.”

Cardi didn’t provide any further context for her tweets or comments on Live so it’s not exactly clear why she’s upset with Offset or why she chose his birthday to drag him.

According to some circles across Twitter X, she went off after seeing a woman named Jade (who Offset allegedly creeped with) at what appeared to be her estranged husband’s party.

But we can neither confirm nor deny this and Jade denied it herself on Instagram.

Naturally, social media exploded with reactions to Cardi’s blowup with the Barbz claiming she’s only doing this for attention following the release of her arch rival Nicki Minaj‘s new album Pink Friday 2.

Also worth noting is Blueface accusing Offset of smashing his ex Chrisean Rock just a few days ago which many immediately dismissed.

While Offset denied those rumors as well, Cardi implied she didn’t even care to know the truth because she’s single now.

