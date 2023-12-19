Bossip Video

As Offset and Cardi B continue to take their relationship woes to the internet, their New Year’s Eve plans have been revealed–and it looks like they won’t be together when the ball drops.

Over the past couple weeks, Cardi has been vocal about wanting to start fresh in the new year, and that seems to be exactly what she’s doing as the rapper and her estranged husband will play competing NYE shows.

According to reports from Page Six, the husband and wife are set to play different venues in the same hotel, at the same time. Both rappers are scheduled to play the Fountainbleu, though the booking is said to have happened before their recent relationship problems.

Cardi has confirmed that she and her husband of six years have called it quits following allegations he cheated, though he denies those rumors.

Regardless of what actually happened, the former Love & Hip Hop star says she isn’t interested in finding out what actually happened, because their relationship is already over.

“I don’t care to find out because I’ve been single for a minute now,” she told her fans on Instagram Live last week.

For New Year’s Eve, Cardi is set to perform at the Fountainbleu’s luxe pool with DJ Gryffin. Tickets for the event are “ranging from $5,000 up to $25,000 stage-front cabanas for larger groups,” according to the spot’s website.

As for Offset, he’ll be at the hotel’s club, LIV, where tickets are going from $125 up to $15,000.

Cardi B and Offset got married in 2017, and share daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2.

They also briefly separated in late 2020, when Cardi filed for divorce, though she called it off a few months later. Despite saying she’s single, she has yet to file for divorce this time around.