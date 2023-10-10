Bossip Video
1 of 3

 

The Impact Atlanta

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

 

The glitzy and glamorous stars of a BET+ series recently celebrated their sophomore season with an elegant affair and BOSSIP witnessed what went down.

The Impact Atlanta

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

Real-life trending topics Tuson Jewell, Ari Fletcher, Lakeyah, and Jerrika “Karlae” of The Impact ATL took to the Silver Spot Cinema for a premiere party marking season two of the docuseries that follows their high-profile lives.

The Impact Atlanta

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

The Impact Atlanta

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

The Impact Atlanta

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

As previously reported, the show’s eight episodes give viewers “an all-access pass to their fast-paced lives and the most important events, conversations, and moments happening in the zeitgeist” of this buzz-making friend group.

 

The Impact Atlanta

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

The Impact Atlanta

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

Seen on the scene at the #ImpactATL premiere party were the show’s stars including “Karlae” who donned a curve caressing dress, Saint Laurent boots, and a Givenchy purse.

The Impact Atlanta

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

The model/newest addition to the #ImpactATL cast told BOSSIP that as viewers get to know her, they’ll see that she “wears her heart on her sleeve.”

I’m emotional,” said Karlae. “I feel like it lets other people know that it’s okay to be like that. I want people to look at me and be like, ‘I’m like that too.'”

The Impact Atlanta

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

Her words echo those of Tuson, who went from supporting star to full-time #TheImpactATL cast member this season.

The Impact Atlanta

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

“I think it’s just that everyone loves it,” ther rapper who’s inspired by Nicki Minaj, Lil Kim, Missy Elliott and Tupac told BOSSIP. ‘I think it’s really about me—they love me. People relate to me, I do what I do for y’all.”

The Impact Atlanta

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

As for Lakeyah, she told BOSSIP that she’s excited for viewers to see her elevation this season and her interactions with those closest to her; including her better half.

 

The Impact Atlanta

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

“Y’all gonna see so much growth,” said Quality Control’s Princess. “Ya’ll are gonna see my family, I didn’t get a chance to put them in season one because we were going through so much personally, y’all gonna get into my relationship, y’all gonna mind my business.

The Impact Atlanta

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

 

Ari Fletcher had similar sentiments and noted that this season of the hit BET+ show was especially emotional for her to film.

The Impact Atlanta

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

“I get real, real, real dep about relationships in my life,” The Don told BOSSIP. “It gets real serious. It’s gonna be very emotional too, it’s gonna be very hard for me to watch.”

The Impact Atlanta

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

 

 

Hit the flip to see the bevy of celebs that came out to #TheImapctATL screening.

 

The Impact Atlanta

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

The stars of BET+’s show were joined at their exclusive event by friends, family, and fellow reality stars.

The Impact Atlanta

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

Attendees included Moneybagg Yo who came to support his longtime love Ari…

The Impact Atlanta

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

The Impact Atlanta

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

Hurricane Chris…

The Impact Atlanta

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

 

Mariahlynn of Love & Hip Hop and Baddies East fame…

The Impact Atlanta

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

viral “Hoe Sh*t” rapper Genesis The Gawd

The Impact Atlanta

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

The Impact Atlanta

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

and Memphis raptress Gloss Up.

The Impact Atlanta

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

The Impact Atlanta

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

 

 

 

 

#TheImpactATL streams new episodes weekly on BET+.

Continue Slideshow

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
123
Categories: Bossip Exclusive
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.