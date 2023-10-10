The glitzy and glamorous stars of a BET+ series recently celebrated their sophomore season with an elegant affair and BOSSIP witnessed what went down.

Real-life trending topics Tuson Jewell, Ari Fletcher, Lakeyah, and Jerrika “Karlae” of The Impact ATL took to the Silver Spot Cinema for a premiere party marking season two of the docuseries that follows their high-profile lives.

As previously reported, the show’s eight episodes give viewers “an all-access pass to their fast-paced lives and the most important events, conversations, and moments happening in the zeitgeist” of this buzz-making friend group.

Seen on the scene at the #ImpactATL premiere party were the show’s stars including “Karlae” who donned a curve caressing dress, Saint Laurent boots, and a Givenchy purse.

The model/newest addition to the #ImpactATL cast told BOSSIP that as viewers get to know her, they’ll see that she “wears her heart on her sleeve.”

I’m emotional,” said Karlae. “I feel like it lets other people know that it’s okay to be like that. I want people to look at me and be like, ‘I’m like that too.'”

Her words echo those of Tuson, who went from supporting star to full-time #TheImpactATL cast member this season.

“I think it’s just that everyone loves it,” ther rapper who’s inspired by Nicki Minaj, Lil Kim, Missy Elliott and Tupac told BOSSIP. ‘I think it’s really about me—they love me. People relate to me, I do what I do for y’all.”

As for Lakeyah, she told BOSSIP that she’s excited for viewers to see her elevation this season and her interactions with those closest to her; including her better half.

“Y’all gonna see so much growth,” said Quality Control’s Princess. “Ya’ll are gonna see my family, I didn’t get a chance to put them in season one because we were going through so much personally, y’all gonna get into my relationship, y’all gonna mind my business.

Ari Fletcher had similar sentiments and noted that this season of the hit BET+ show was especially emotional for her to film.

“I get real, real, real dep about relationships in my life,” The Don told BOSSIP. “It gets real serious. It’s gonna be very emotional too, it’s gonna be very hard for me to watch.”

Hit the flip to see the bevy of celebs that came out to #TheImapctATL screening.